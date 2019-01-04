Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Documentary Recap

We're recapping the R. Kelly docuseries! Plus, Slim Jxmmi gets into Auckland brawl. And will Kevin Hart host the Oscars after all? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd was involved in a street fight in New Zealand that ended with someone getting stabbed.

1/2 of Rae Sremmurd got into a street fight that ended with someone getting stabbed and rushed to the hospital. More: https://t.co/iiMX5JJxfD pic.twitter.com/42qTYNEs1L — TMZ (@TMZ) January 3, 2019

Kevin Hart might reconsider hosting the Oscars after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show... she said we should forgive him and endorsed him as host. The LGBTQ community is unhappy and thinks she's betraying them.

However you feel about this, the only positive way through it is to talk about it. Thank you for being here, @KevinHart4real. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FVKZ6FIQAx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

And WTF did Madonna do to her booty? A video surfaced of her New Year's performance and it looks like she literally had cement injections. But she says she doesn't care what people think...

Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval..................--. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 ------! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! ------! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination pic.twitter.com/KmqO28WNuk — Madonna (@Madonna) January 3, 2019

Okay, let's get to it! Surviving R. Kelly premiered last night. R. Kelly had some shady people around him -- knowing what he was doing, forging the marriage license, etc. BTW, John Legend appeared on the show and tweeted this:

To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!