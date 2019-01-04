Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Documentary Recap

January 4, 2019
Brittany Jay

We're recapping the R. Kelly docuseries! Plus, Slim Jxmmi gets into Auckland brawl. And will Kevin Hart host the Oscars after all? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd was involved in a street fight in New Zealand that ended with someone getting stabbed.

Kevin Hart might reconsider hosting the Oscars after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show... she said we should forgive him and endorsed him as host. The LGBTQ community is unhappy and thinks she's betraying them. 

And WTF did Madonna do to her booty? A video surfaced of her New Year's performance and it looks like she literally had cement injections. But she says she doesn't care what people think... 

Okay, let's get to it! Surviving R. Kelly premiered last night. R. Kelly had some shady people around him -- knowing what he was doing, forging the marriage license, etc. BTW, John Legend appeared on the show and tweeted this:  

