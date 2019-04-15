Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Is BROKE!

R. Kelly is BROKE! Plus, Nas and Kelis are still in a messy child support battle. And Tiger Woods wins the Masters! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

So, True Thompson celebrated her first birthday over the weekend and her dad Tristan showed up!

Khloe and True made a grand entrance wearing mommy-and-me dresses, the birthday girl was draped in diamonds and Tristan showed up to party with his baby girl!

https://t.co/wqO5LrnOi6 — BET News (@BETNews) April 15, 2019

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters... his first since 2008! Since then, he had a few surgeries, a car crash, cheating scandal, sexual addiction rehab, a DUI... so he's come a long way!

Kelis and Nas have been going back and forth with their custody situation. It's really messy...

Kelis Going On Trial For 20 Counts Of Contempt For Keeping Son Away From Nas https://t.co/cldfeG8KLl pic.twitter.com/jPoeZJUiEB — BallerAlert (@balleralert) April 14, 2019

The man who was shot with Nipsey Hussle got arrested for violating his parole... Nipsey was just trying to give him clothes.

JUST IN: A separate man who was shot during Nipsey Hussle's murder has been arrested for associating with rapper.



His ties with Nipsey were considered a violation of his parole. https://t.co/cnveiTmwz7 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 12, 2019

Lori Loughlin (AKA Aunt Becky) pleaded not guilty in the college bribery case. She and her husband were hit with more charges including money laundering and could face a minimum of 4 years. They're not copping a plea, they're just trying to fight it.

BREAKING: Lori Loughlin is pleading not guilty to conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in the college admissions scandal. https://t.co/xGZcqU0TXc — E! News (@enews) April 15, 2019

R. Kelly had $150K seized by one of his former landlords, leaving him with only $625. And another one of his accounts is overdrawn by $13. And ASCAP says he has no money coming in.

R. Kelly’s Bank Account Has a Negative Balance https://t.co/bpQx5eDP1d pic.twitter.com/ZE8uLo9Wjp — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 15, 2019

