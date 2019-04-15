Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Is BROKE!

And TUHDDDAY!

Brittany Jay

R. Kelly is BROKE! Plus, Nas and Kelis are still in a messy child support battle. And Tiger Woods wins the Masters! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

So, True Thompson celebrated her first birthday over the weekend and her dad Tristan showed up!

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters... his first since 2008! Since then, he had a few surgeries, a car crash, cheating scandal, sexual addiction rehab, a DUI... so he's come a long way!

‪I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. ‬

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on

Kelis and Nas have been going back and forth with their custody situation. It's really messy... 

The man who was shot with Nipsey Hussle got arrested for violating his parole... Nipsey was just trying to give him clothes.  

Lori Loughlin (AKA Aunt Becky) pleaded not guilty in the college bribery case. She and her husband were hit with more charges including money laundering and could face a minimum of 4 years. They're not copping a plea, they're just trying to fight it.

R. Kelly had $150K seized by one of his former landlords, leaving him with only $625. And another one of his accounts is overdrawn by $13. And ASCAP says he has no money coming in.

