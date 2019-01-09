Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: R. Kelly Is Being Investigated

R. Kelly is being investigated, while his brother makes an accusation against their sister! Plus, Irv Gotti is working on a TV series. And a well-known billionaire files for divorce. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Georgia authorities are opening an investigation into R. Kelly following the docuseries. Meanwhile, two of the girls are reportedly hiring lawyers to get their parents to stop trying to get them back from his house. Chicago is reportedly also investigating...

BREAKING: R. Kelly is under criminal investigation following the Lifetime documentary series #SurvivingRKelly — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 8, 2019

AND R. Kelly's brother, Carey says they were molested by their older sister.

R. Kelly's younger brother, Carey, says they were both sexual abused as children, by their older sister.



R. Kelly's younger brother, Carey, says they were both sexual abused as children, by their older sister. — Complex (@Complex) January 9, 2019

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife are getting divorced after 25 years. They say it's amicable. He's worth $137 BILLION! Together they own 400,000 acres of property. They have four children between the ages of 14-18. (I don't think it'll get messy with child support because it seems like they're still friends... but we don't think there's a prenup! They got married in 1993, he didn't get rich until 1997... Sis is entitled to HALF of everything!)

Washington state, where the Bezos family lives, is a community property state. That means that any wealth made during their marriage could be split equally between the two. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 9, 2019

Irv Gotti is developing a TV series about Murder Inc. He posted a pic with Ashanti...

