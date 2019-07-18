Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Princess and Diamond of Crime Mob Plan Comeback

Princess and Diamond of Crime Mob are making a comeback! Plus, Nipsey was NOT under investigation. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

LAPD wants to make it clear that Nipsey Hussle was NOT under investigation

The LAPD is backpedaling on multiple reports regarding a case on #NipseyHussle. https://t.co/O55ajhP40o — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) July 17, 2019

Kevin Spacey's sexual assault charges have been dropped.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts have dropped a criminal charge against Kevin Spacey.



Spacey has been accused of wrongdoing by multiple men, but so far, this Nantucket case was the only one that led to a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery, @tvkatesnow reports. pic.twitter.com/0cFiafNPRD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 18, 2019

A$AP Rocky has been in Swedish jail with reportedly terrible conditions. Well, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and even Donald Trump have been trying to get him out. (What about all the people in concentration camps? Trump only cares about people that look like him and celebrities!)

REPORT: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in talks with President Trump to free ASAP Rockyhttps://t.co/2gTxv8dNVJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 18, 2019

Princess and Diamond from Crime Mob are making a comeback!

Knuckin' & Buckin' Baddies: Solange Enlists Trap Tune Trailblazers Diamond & Princess Of Crime Mob For Met Gala After Party https://t.co/frm6HWNQN7



(D'USSE) pic.twitter.com/Z3Pn41NDs4 — Bossip (@Bossip) May 7, 2019

Sony is working on a biopic about Kirk Franklin.

Sony is taking us to church with an upcoming biopic about multi-platinum gospel singer Kirk Franklin https://t.co/eqNNGAiAJ5 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 17, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!