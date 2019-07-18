Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Princess and Diamond of Crime Mob Plan Comeback

And TUHDDDAY!

July 18, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Princess and Diamond of Crime Mob are making a comeback! Plus, Nipsey was NOT under investigation. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

LAPD wants to make it clear that Nipsey Hussle was NOT under investigation

Kevin Spacey's sexual assault charges have been dropped. 

A$AP Rocky has been in Swedish jail with reportedly terrible conditions. Well, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and even Donald Trump have been trying to get him out. (What about all the people in concentration camps? Trump only cares about people that look like him and celebrities!)

Princess and Diamond from Crime Mob are making a comeback!

Sony is working on a biopic about Kirk Franklin. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day