Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Patti LaBelle Launches Frozen Chinese Food Line

April 12, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Patti LaBelle has a new food product endeavor! Plus, Wendy Williams files for divorce. And inside yesterday's memorial service for Nipsey. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!  

City of Chicago formally announced they are suing Jussie Smollett.

Soulja Boy was arrested for violating probation. 

Wendy Williams has FINALLY filed for divorce. 

Patti LaBelle is launching a line of frozen Chinese food. 

Nipsey Hussle's memorial was yesterday and it was a lot... his family spoke, Lauren London spoke, YG and Snoop Dogg spoke, Barack Obama sent a letter. But people out here trifling and selling programs from the memorial on eBay. 

 

