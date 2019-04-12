Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Patti LaBelle Launches Frozen Chinese Food Line

Patti LaBelle has a new food product endeavor! Plus, Wendy Williams files for divorce. And inside yesterday's memorial service for Nipsey. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

City of Chicago formally announced they are suing Jussie Smollett.

Chicago sues Jussie Smollett in bid to recoup costs of investigating racist, anti-gay attack that authorities say was orchestrated by the "Empire" actor as a publicity stunt. https://t.co/2j0Er5caNr — The Associated Press (@AP) April 11, 2019

Soulja Boy was arrested for violating probation.

Soulja Boy Arrested for Probation Violation, Ammo Found at His House https://t.co/oZe436YvIV — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2019

Wendy Williams has FINALLY filed for divorce.

Papers SERVED: Wendy Williams files for divorce! https://t.co/g5AEa7iTNa — hot937 (@hot937) April 11, 2019

Patti LaBelle is launching a line of frozen Chinese food.

Patti LaBelle is launching a line of frozen Chinese food https://t.co/PArqc5xMNI pic.twitter.com/sbWnoCNGGl — Page Six (@PageSix) April 11, 2019

Nipsey Hussle's memorial was yesterday and it was a lot... his family spoke, Lauren London spoke, YG and Snoop Dogg spoke, Barack Obama sent a letter. But people out here trifling and selling programs from the memorial on eBay.

