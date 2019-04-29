Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Offset Reunites With Father

Brittany was off today so the boys--Bigg Mann and DJ Wrexx--took over the Tea For The Day! Offset reunites with his dad, Jussie Smollett's prosecutor is being subpoenaed, and more! Get it all here!

Jussie Smollett's case won't go away! Prosecutor Kim Foxx is being subpoenaed over her handling of the case.

Chicago's top prosecutor has been subpoenaed to appear in court by a retired appellate judge who's pushing for a special prosecutor to investigate the handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/08KeMdbzGi pic.twitter.com/uVfiRYkKcj — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2019

Offset reunited with his father after 23 years of separation.

Prayers up to Peabo Bryson after suffering a heart attack.

Singer Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack https://t.co/XmT1s6mzDL — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2019

Avengers: Endgame raked in $1.2 BILLION over opening weekend!

“Avengers: Endgame” had a $1.2 billion worldwide debut. Yes, that's billion, with a B -- pic.twitter.com/Ug7OXx6t7x — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 29, 2019

Nipsey Hussle's mural in Hartford was vandalized over the weekend. Shout out to those who went and cleaned it up! And shout out to artist, Corey Pane who was showcasing his craft.

