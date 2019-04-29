Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Offset Reunites With Father

And TUHDDDAY!

April 29, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Brittany was off today so the boys--Bigg Mann and DJ Wrexx--took over the Tea For The Day! Offset reunites with his dad, Jussie Smollett's prosecutor is being subpoenaed, and more! Get it all here! 

Jussie Smollett's case won't go away! Prosecutor Kim Foxx is being subpoenaed over her handling of the case.

Offset reunited with his father after 23 years of separation. 

DREAMS DO COME TRUE HAVENT SEEN MY FATHER IN 23 YEARS !!!!!! AND I STILL LOVE HIM THE PAST IS THE PAST AND THE PRESENT IS ALL WE HAVE TO RELY ON WE NOT PERFECT IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM I LOVE YOU POPS !!! NO MATTER WHAT!!!!

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Prayers up to Peabo Bryson after suffering a heart attack. 

Avengers: Endgame raked in $1.2 BILLION over opening weekend!

Nipsey Hussle's mural in Hartford was vandalized over the weekend. Shout out to those who went and cleaned it up! And shout out to artist, Corey Pane who was showcasing his craft. 

Went down to the skate park yesterday shouts to @rapjoeybatts for cleaning up the @nipseyhussle painting good job

A post shared by Big Regg (@bigregg860) on

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day