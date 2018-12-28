Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Obama's Faves of 2018

And ttttoday!

December 28, 2018
Brittany Jay

What music was Obama listening to all year? Plus, Aretha's estate owes back taxes. And does Nick Cannon want to impregnate ALL the women? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Barack Obama released his list of favorite songs, movies, and books from 2018! 

As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

Aretha Franklin--we know she passed away in August. She owes almost $8 million in back taxes to the IRS. Also, a publishing company wants $136K in royalties for her song 'Angel' that came out in 1973.

So we talked about Layzie Bone and Migos... well now Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was on Instagram threatening Migos and 21 Savage. 

DMX is getting out next month! He was locked up for tax evasion. He's getting out January 27. 

Nick Cannon said if you're with him, you don't have to work. He said he wants to be a provider and believes you can have as many kids as you can provide for. Is this a thirst trap?

Terrence Howard proposed to his ex-wife. They've already been divorced twice. 

And here's the trailer for Jordan Peele's upcoming movie, 'Us.' 

