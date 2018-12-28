Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Obama's Faves of 2018

What music was Obama listening to all year? Plus, Aretha's estate owes back taxes. And does Nick Cannon want to impregnate ALL the women? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Barack Obama released his list of favorite songs, movies, and books from 2018!

Aretha Franklin--we know she passed away in August. She owes almost $8 million in back taxes to the IRS. Also, a publishing company wants $136K in royalties for her song 'Angel' that came out in 1973.

Aretha Franklin Owes IRS Almost $8 Million in Back Taxes and Penalties https://t.co/8Cvk1MilAg — TMZ (@TMZ) December 27, 2018

So we talked about Layzie Bone and Migos... well now Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was on Instagram threatening Migos and 21 Savage.

DMX is getting out next month! He was locked up for tax evasion. He's getting out January 27.

DMX Getting Out of Prison in One Month, He's Got Family and Movie Offers on the Brain https://t.co/izmzoqaEpl — TMZ (@TMZ) December 28, 2018

Nick Cannon said if you're with him, you don't have to work. He said he wants to be a provider and believes you can have as many kids as you can provide for. Is this a thirst trap?

Ncredible Peen Provider: Nick Cannon Is Soaking Drawls For Saying His Women Don't Ever Have To Work https://t.co/u1NBqHrlkH



Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty pic.twitter.com/FPkx0ENnbZ — Bossip (@Bossip) December 28, 2018

Terrence Howard proposed to his ex-wife. They've already been divorced twice.

Terrence Howard Proposes to Mira Pak Three Years After They Divorced https://t.co/NRh9TqMRor — TMZ (@TMZ) December 25, 2018

And here's the trailer for Jordan Peele's upcoming movie, 'Us.'

WATCH: See the terrifying trailer for @JordanPeele's new film 'Us' https://t.co/1b4LS9o6Fi — hot937 (@hot937) December 28, 2018

