Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Obama's Faves of 2018
And ttttoday!
What music was Obama listening to all year? Plus, Aretha's estate owes back taxes. And does Nick Cannon want to impregnate ALL the women? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Barack Obama released his list of favorite songs, movies, and books from 2018!
As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.
Aretha Franklin--we know she passed away in August. She owes almost $8 million in back taxes to the IRS. Also, a publishing company wants $136K in royalties for her song 'Angel' that came out in 1973.
Aretha Franklin Owes IRS Almost $8 Million in Back Taxes and Penalties https://t.co/8Cvk1MilAg— TMZ (@TMZ) December 27, 2018
So we talked about Layzie Bone and Migos... well now Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was on Instagram threatening Migos and 21 Savage.
Bizzy Bone takes the @Migos @21savage beef to another level!https://t.co/sbDg4yKZpy pic.twitter.com/F2DS0dTelQ— HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) December 28, 2018
DMX is getting out next month! He was locked up for tax evasion. He's getting out January 27.
DMX Getting Out of Prison in One Month, He's Got Family and Movie Offers on the Brain https://t.co/izmzoqaEpl— TMZ (@TMZ) December 28, 2018
Nick Cannon said if you're with him, you don't have to work. He said he wants to be a provider and believes you can have as many kids as you can provide for. Is this a thirst trap?
Ncredible Peen Provider: Nick Cannon Is Soaking Drawls For Saying His Women Don't Ever Have To Work https://t.co/u1NBqHrlkH— Bossip (@Bossip) December 28, 2018
Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty pic.twitter.com/FPkx0ENnbZ
Terrence Howard proposed to his ex-wife. They've already been divorced twice.
Terrence Howard Proposes to Mira Pak Three Years After They Divorced https://t.co/NRh9TqMRor— TMZ (@TMZ) December 25, 2018
And here's the trailer for Jordan Peele's upcoming movie, 'Us.'
WATCH: See the terrifying trailer for @JordanPeele's new film 'Us' https://t.co/1b4LS9o6Fi— hot937 (@hot937) December 28, 2018
