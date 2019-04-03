Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nipsey's Family Share Heartbreaking Posts

Nipsey Hussle's family share heartbreaking social media posts while friends offer touching tributes. And an update on that Lonzo Ball BBB deal! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Eric Holder, the man who allegedly killed Nipsey Hussle, was arrested yesterday. He was being held without bond originally, but now his bond is set at $7M. He's reportedly in solitary confinement for his own safety. The woman who drove the getaway car was allowed to go free... for now. She may end up being charged. She claims she didn't know what Eric did.

Cops have placed Nipsey Hussle's alleged murderer Eric Holder in solitary confinement, citing fears for his safety.



Nipsey's girlfriend Lauren London and his sister broke their silence and it's heartbreaking. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

And Russell Westbrook donated his 20-20-20 to Nipsey.

Nipsey's bodyguard is retiring. He wasn't on duty that day, but he posted a heartfelt message...

We talked about Lonzo Ball recently cutting ties with Big Baller Brand... he is now suing the co-founder!

Mally Mall's house was raided by the LAPD and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife... he got busted for exotic pet violations for having a pet monkey and he's suspected of human trafficking.

