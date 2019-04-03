Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nipsey's Family Share Heartbreaking Posts
Nipsey Hussle's family share heartbreaking social media posts while friends offer touching tributes. And an update on that Lonzo Ball BBB deal! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Eric Holder, the man who allegedly killed Nipsey Hussle, was arrested yesterday. He was being held without bond originally, but now his bond is set at $7M. He's reportedly in solitary confinement for his own safety. The woman who drove the getaway car was allowed to go free... for now. She may end up being charged. She claims she didn't know what Eric did.
Nipsey's girlfriend Lauren London and his sister broke their silence and it's heartbreaking. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
I am completely lost I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul.... I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words
You are my heart. You are my strength my wisdom my joy my balance. You are my Superhero. Invincible to me. I feel so safe with you. I feel so covered and protected. Imperfections do not exist with you because you are flawless. I need you I need you please let me hold you again. You are my baby. To the world you are the strongest man and to me you are the most vulnerable innocent child. Your heart is pure they don’t know you like we know you. Your love is expansive. Talk to me again. You’ve taught me so much. You hold me down through everything. I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too.
And Russell Westbrook donated his 20-20-20 to Nipsey.
Nipsey's bodyguard is retiring. He wasn't on duty that day, but he posted a heartfelt message...
We talked about Lonzo Ball recently cutting ties with Big Baller Brand... he is now suing the co-founder!
Mally Mall's house was raided by the LAPD and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife... he got busted for exotic pet violations for having a pet monkey and he's suspected of human trafficking.
