Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki's New BF Has Baggage

December 10, 2018
Brittany Jay

Nicki Minaj has a new man... and he's got baggage! Plus, Nick Cannon shades comedians in defense of Kevin Hart. And Jacquees says he's the King of R&B... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Buju Banton has been released from jail! 

Kevin Hart pulled out of hosting the Oscars after backlash from homophobic tweets. So Nick Cannon pulled out old tweets from Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler - they all tweeted the homophobic "f" word. 

Jacquees says he's the king of R&B of this generation... that started a whoooole thing! 

Nicki Minaj has a new man. His name is Kenneth Petty... and he comes with some baggage. 

Offset is not ready to lose Cardi. He tweeted that he missed her. (He wouldn't have to miss her if he kept his zipper up!) 

 

BTW, Cardi changed the lyrics to 'Motorsport' at a performance over the weekend! She rapped: "I get Offset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah we’re gonna get a divorce."

Ty Dolla $ign is facing up to 15 years in prison. He was pulled over in Atlanta back in September and caught with weed and cocaine. 

