Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki's New BF Has Baggage

Buju Banton has been released from jail!

Buju Banton has been released from jail!

Jamaican reggae artist Buju Banton released from US prison https://t.co/Fa5FtYj6sY pic.twitter.com/eHMsxhE5MU — CNN (@CNN) December 10, 2018

Kevin Hart pulled out of hosting the Oscars after backlash from homophobic tweets. So Nick Cannon pulled out old tweets from Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler - they all tweeted the homophobic "f" word.

The actor and musician called out @ChelseaHandler, @SarahKSilverman and @amyschumer for using a gay slur in tweets posted between 2010 and 2012 https://t.co/LeiI0T6NRQ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 9, 2018

Jacquees says he's the king of R&B of this generation... that started a whoooole thing!

Here’s What Happened When Jacquees Crowned Himself KING Of R&BeeEeEeEeee https://t.co/q0lfEFk6j8 pic.twitter.com/65JYJsVRT9 — Bossip (@Bossip) December 10, 2018

Totally Valet Question: J. Holiday And His "Gucci Jacket" Get Put To Bed Over His Confounding "King Of R&B" Claims, Tank, Tyrese & Pleasure P Respond



(Johnny Nunez/Getty/Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)https://t.co/pL8cOh8Djm pic.twitter.com/oivmXev8oB — Bossip (@Bossip) December 10, 2018

Nicki Minaj has a new man. His name is Kenneth Petty... and he comes with some baggage.

Nicki Minaj's new boo is a registered sex offender with a disturbing rap sheet https://t.co/GnFQ66o57w pic.twitter.com/NOySf1rY2k — TMZ (@TMZ) December 10, 2018

Offset is not ready to lose Cardi. He tweeted that he missed her. (He wouldn't have to miss her if he kept his zipper up!)

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

BTW, Cardi changed the lyrics to 'Motorsport' at a performance over the weekend! She rapped: "I get Offset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah we’re gonna get a divorce."

While Offset was missing her, she was remixing "Motorsport..."https://t.co/lRsl6FYH1z — BET (@BET) December 10, 2018

Ty Dolla $ign is facing up to 15 years in prison. He was pulled over in Atlanta back in September and caught with weed and cocaine.

Ty Dolla Sign has been indicted on felony drug possession charges stemming from an arrest in September https://t.co/tUPeWxckIF — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 10, 2018

