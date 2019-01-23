Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: New Orleans Fans Won't Accept That 'L'!

New Orleans fans won't take an 'L.' Plus, Chris Brown is free! And Cardi B is headed to Vegas! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

New Orleans Saints fans still won't accept that 'L' from Sunday's playoff game. Two fans are filing a class action lawsuit against the NFL. They want them to look at that play again.

New Orleans Saints fans have sued the NFL after the no-call in the NFC Championship Game https://t.co/tOzNTVJoph pic.twitter.com/rslUtjh4ID — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 23, 2019

Cardi B landed a residency in Vegas this spring!

Today Meek Mill announced his REFORM movement, along with Jay-Z and other celebs, to fight for criminal justice reform.

At REFORM, we #FightDifferent. Our collective disgust with the current state of the American criminal justice system is creating a powerful, growing alliance that spans different backgrounds, industries and political beliefs. pic.twitter.com/wg1uAZlbJ8 — REFORM ALLIANCE (@REFORM) January 23, 2019

A restaurant owner went viral after a documentary revealed what went down at that disastrous Fyre Festival... she used $50,000 of her own savings to feed workers. She started a GoFundMe. Ja Rule apologized, but she said if he was really sorry, he could send some of his own money...

Chris Brown is free! He's coming home from Paris. He's planned to sue the woman who accused him of rape.

Chris Brown plans to sue the woman who accused him of rape https://t.co/oywgApVEf4 pic.twitter.com/WM76AeEUM1 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) January 23, 2019

