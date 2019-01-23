Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: New Orleans Fans Won't Accept That 'L'!

And ttttoday!

January 23, 2019
Brittany Jay

New Orleans fans won't take an 'L.' Plus, Chris Brown is free! And Cardi B is headed to Vegas! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

New Orleans Saints fans still won't accept that 'L' from Sunday's playoff game. Two fans are filing a class action lawsuit against the NFL. They want them to look at that play again. 

Cardi B landed a residency in Vegas this spring! 

Today Meek Mill announced his REFORM movement, along with Jay-Z and other celebs, to fight for criminal justice reform. 

A restaurant owner went viral after a documentary revealed what went down at that disastrous Fyre Festival... she used $50,000 of her own savings to feed workers. She started a GoFundMe. Ja Rule apologized, but she said if he was really sorry, he could send some of his own money...  

Chris Brown is free! He's coming home from Paris. He's planned to sue the woman who accused him of rape. 

