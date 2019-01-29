Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Models Subpoenaed Over Fyre Festival

Models who promoted Fyre Festival get subpoenaed! Plus, name-dropping Tyler Perry allows Juelz Santana to postpone his prison date. And Empire star Jussie Smollett is the victim of a hate crime. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

If you saw the documentaries, you know Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin (Bieber), and other models were hired to promote the disastrous Fyre Festival. Well, they're being subpoenaed for their roles in promoting it. They were paid to advertise, but didn't use "#ad" on their posts, so they will be brought in for further questioning.

Models Who Promoted Fyre Festival Will Be Subpoenaed Over Possible Millions in Payments: Reports https://t.co/6S39s17VdU — People (@people) January 29, 2019

If you ever have to surrender yourself to do your bid, just mention Tyler Perry's name and you can get it postponed. That's what happened with Juelz Santana! He was supposed to turn himself in tomorrow, but asked a judge if he could postpone to attend a Tyler Perry reunion in Georgia, adding that it's crucial to his professional career.

EXCLUSIVE: "Love & Hip Hop" star Juelz Santana name-dropped Tyler Perry in his criminal case ... and it totally worked! https://t.co/hUExlQB8um — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) January 29, 2019

The Game is catching backlash over those bars about Kim Kardashian. He didn't think he was crossing the line. He says he was keeping it real.

The Game stands by his barshttps://t.co/md0Tw042FD — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 29, 2019

Tisha Campbell was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Duane Martin. She is accusing him of domestic abuse.

The actress made a major decision in securing her safety.https://t.co/uAOFdr3jwb — BET (@BET) January 29, 2019

Empire star, Jussie Smollett was beat up by some MAGAs in Chicago. He was out late getting food when they shouted racial and homophobic slurs. They then attacked him, fractured a rib, put a rope around his neck, and poured bleach on him, yelling, "This is MAGA country."

The attackers reportedly yelled “This is MAGA country” as they beat Smollett and wrapped a rope around his neck. https://t.co/0t13akIDS7 — Slate (@Slate) January 29, 2019

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!