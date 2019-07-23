Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Megan Thee Stallion Copyrights 'Hot Girl Summer'

Megan Thee Stallion is owning 'Hot Girl Summer'! Plus, Nicole Murphy was caught creepin'! And R. Kelly's crisis manager resigns! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Megan Thee Stallion is copyrighting "Hot Girl Summer."

Megan Thee Stallion is wisely trademarking "Hot Girl Summer" https://t.co/DMqRIlZbYI pic.twitter.com/QNxl1rM5H1 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) July 23, 2019

This white lady "invented" a bonnet called a NiteCap with a bow on it and she's selling them for $100...

(Un)believable, @fashionmagazine. Black women have been wearing their hair in bonnets for DECADES, and this woman’s product is written about as though it’s some sort of innovation.



Talking Sleep Rituals with NiteCap Founder Sarah Marantz https://t.co/sZWyiIpEF1 — Claire (@claireshegoes) July 20, 2019

R. Kelly's crisis manager--we said yesterday that he'd stated he wouldn't leave his 21-year-old daughter near anyone who was accused of pedophilia... but he's backtracking saying he'd let her near R. Kelly because he doesn't believe he's a pedophile. Then he resigned.... ooohkay!



R. Kelly crisis manager steps down: "I would not leave my daughter with anyone that's accused of being a pedophile" https://t.co/wJUogNrICD pic.twitter.com/5vKIJe6YVI — billboard (@billboard) July 23, 2019

A$AP Rocky's mother says she's only gotten to speak with him once since he's been locked up in Sweden. Meanwhile, if he's found not guilty, Sweden will have to pay up!

ASAP Rocky could reportedly be paid more than $2,000,000 if found not guilty: https://t.co/bMJf9tTi1S pic.twitter.com/u7XvtobgsX — Complex (@Complex) July 23, 2019

Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy's ex-wife, was caught creepin' with married movie director Antoine Fuqua. She says they're just family friends... LOL!

It’s Ok, Big Daddy: A Gallery Of Reasons Why ‘Friendly’ Husband-Smoocher Nicole Murphy PLAYED Herself For Leaving Shannon Sharpe On Read https://t.co/ID2lAcqn2h



(Photos: Getty) pic.twitter.com/OfIpgX89gd — Bossip (@Bossip) July 23, 2019

