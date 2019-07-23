Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Megan Thee Stallion Copyrights 'Hot Girl Summer'

July 23, 2019
Megan Thee Stallion is owning 'Hot Girl Summer'! Plus, Nicole Murphy was caught creepin'! And R. Kelly's crisis manager resigns! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Megan Thee Stallion is copyrighting "Hot Girl Summer."

This white lady "invented" a bonnet called a NiteCap with a bow on it and she's selling them for $100... 

R. Kelly's crisis manager--we said yesterday that he'd stated he wouldn't leave his 21-year-old daughter near anyone who was accused of pedophilia... but he's backtracking saying he'd let her near R. Kelly because he doesn't believe he's a pedophile. Then he resigned.... ooohkay! 

A$AP Rocky's mother says she's only gotten to speak with him once since he's been locked up in Sweden. Meanwhile, if he's found not guilty, Sweden will have to pay up! 

Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy's ex-wife, was caught creepin' with married movie director Antoine Fuqua. She says they're just family friends... LOL! 

