Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Meek Mill Gets A New Hearing

And TUHDDDAY!

June 4, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Meek Mill is getting a new trial and a new judge! Plus, Rihanna's raking in COIN! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Rihanna is now the wealthiest female in the music world, worth $600 million! She passed Madonna, Celine Dion, and Beyonce! Sis hasn't put an album out in 3 years, so she's got this makeup and fashion on lock!

Marvel creator Stan Lee's estate is suing his former manager for stealing from him. His daughter is comparing him to the villains in his stories.

When They See Us is the documentary about the Central Park Five. They were five innocent boys accused of raping a jogger in 1989. The DA at the time, Linda Fairstein, forced them to confess even though they were innocent. Fast forward to today, she's on the board of a non-profit that helps victims of abuse... but she's been canceled. There's a hashtag #LindaFairsteinIsNotFair and there's a petition.

Meek Mill has been granted a new court hearing with a new judge! 

