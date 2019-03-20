Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Meek Mill Gets Key To CT

Meek Mill gets the key to Connecticut! Plus, Jay-Z gets another accolade. And Cardi B will join J-Lo in a new movie! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Jay-Z's The Blueprint album will be added to the Library of Congress! 

 

Adrien Broner got INTO IT with Andrew Caldwell (the "I'm Delivert" guy). They were arguing over who has been in whose DMs and Adrien blew into a whole homophobic rant. 

Cardi B will star in a movie called Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Keke Palmer. It's about a group of strippers who scam their Wall St. clients. 

Meek Mill got the key to Connecticut when he was in town for his show last night! It was declared "Meek Mill Day." 

