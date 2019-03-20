Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Meek Mill Gets Key To CT

Meek Mill gets the key to Connecticut! Plus, Jay-Z gets another accolade. And Cardi B will join J-Lo in a new movie! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Jay-Z's The Blueprint album will be added to the Library of Congress!

Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' will be added to the Library of Congress -- https://t.co/iBRLpnxdlW — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 20, 2019

Adrien Broner got INTO IT with Andrew Caldwell (the "I'm Delivert" guy). They were arguing over who has been in whose DMs and Adrien blew into a whole homophobic rant.

Adrien Broner Threatens to Shoot Gay People In Vile Homophobic Rant https://t.co/SUaTv32bK4 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 20, 2019

Cardi B will star in a movie called Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Keke Palmer. It's about a group of strippers who scam their Wall St. clients.

What do J.Lo, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer all have in common? They're all going to be in a movie together. https://t.co/FzoALIyGkR pic.twitter.com/R7rjnH3d9h — E! News (@enews) March 19, 2019

Meek Mill got the key to Connecticut when he was in town for his show last night! It was declared "Meek Mill Day."

Meek Mill Receives State Key to Connecticut Ahead of Concert https://t.co/n8FXDoMjFj — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2019

