Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Magic Johnson's Daughter Flees Home Invasion

Elisa Johnson was terrorized during a home invasion! Plus, Duane and Tisha Campbell are back in court... and 6ix9ine just keeps catching lawsuits. More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Magic Johnson's daughter, Elisa, was staying at an Airbnb with friends when two armed men entered and terrorized the ten people inside before stealing valuables. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Magic Johnson's daughter, Elisa, escaped a house Sunday when 2 armed men pulled a home invasion robbery. https://t.co/5laedbKVDP — TMZ (@TMZ) December 2, 2018

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be in even MORE trouble... he was threatened with a $500K lawsuit for bailing at a concert at Howard University.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Threatened with $500K Lawsuit for Skipping Howard Concert https://t.co/cONAUVbJPV — VladTV (@vladtv) December 3, 2018

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell are back in court for alleged bankruptcy scams... and somehow Will and Jada got pulled into it accidentally!

Tisha Campbell-Martin's ex might be in more trouble.https://t.co/tnBQr3O4rv — BET (@BET) December 3, 2018

