Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Magic Johnson's Daughter Flees Home Invasion

December 3, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Elisa Johnson was terrorized during a home invasion! Plus, Duane and Tisha Campbell are back in court... and 6ix9ine just keeps catching lawsuits. More in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Magic Johnson's daughter, Elisa, was staying at an Airbnb with friends when two armed men entered and terrorized the ten people inside before stealing valuables. Thankfully, no one was hurt. 

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be in even MORE trouble... he was threatened with a $500K lawsuit for bailing at a concert at Howard University. 

 

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell are back in court for alleged bankruptcy scams... and somehow Will and Jada got pulled into it accidentally!

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

