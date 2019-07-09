Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lots To Unpack With Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony... LORDT! There's loooots to unpack! Plus, Diddy wants to bring back an MTV fave and Jaden Smith gives back! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Wendy Williams' son's case for allegedly punching his dad in the face has been dismissed.

Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Gets Dismissal in Assault Case https://t.co/uRU62hzHzd — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2019

Jaden Smith celebrated his birthday by giving free vegan food to homeless people in L.A.

Shout out to @jaden for feeding the homeless in L.A.! This is dope! https://t.co/py46p8jpXw — hot937 (@hot937) July 9, 2019

Diddy asked if fans if he should bring back Making The Band. MTV reportedly called him, but he wanted to hear from the fans so he started #IWantMyMTB. And Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day clapped back...

Sources are saying that A$AP Rocky's jail conditions in Sweden are dirty and inhumane. He's sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets and eating an apple a day.

ASAP Ferg responds to people reaching out about ASAP Rocky: pic.twitter.com/7eZvuXCnb3 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 9, 2019

There's a video of Lala Anthony in the club... there's all kinds of rumors going around. Choke No Joke spoke out. He also claims she's an undercover lesbian. There's a lot to unpack and we break it ALL down - listen to the podcast up top!

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here: