Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lizzo Calls Out 'Racist' Concert Security

And TUHDDDAY!

June 28, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

A festival security guard attacked Lizzo's crew! Plus, Meek Mill and Mary J. Blige are making money moves! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

 

Meek Mill is now the co-owner of Lids! He'll be dropping his own line later this summer! 

No cap -- @lids

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Mary J. Blige is making moves! She signed a deal with production company, Lionsgate!

Lizzo is accusing a music festival of being racist and attacking her people. 

The woman who drove the getaway car in Nipsey Hussle's murder? She might have to go under police protection. She's afraid of retaliation and she's received legit death threats. She's also a key witness in the case... she's gotta be getting it from both sides. 

Remember Nicki Minaj and BET had a tiff earlier this year... there was that snarky tweet? Well, the BET Awards reportedly had the lowest ratings, so Nicki clapped back...  

