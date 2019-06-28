Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lizzo Calls Out 'Racist' Concert Security

A festival security guard attacked Lizzo's crew! Plus, Meek Mill and Mary J. Blige are making money moves! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Meek Mill is now the co-owner of Lids! He'll be dropping his own line later this summer!

No cap -- @lids A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 26, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Mary J. Blige is making moves! She signed a deal with production company, Lionsgate!

Lizzo is accusing a music festival of being racist and attacking her people.

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!



THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

UPDATE: @Summerfest responded and will be investigating the guards who attacked my team! Thanks for the support and please send any footage you might have it all helps! https://t.co/ROx1sfybeb — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

The woman who drove the getaway car in Nipsey Hussle's murder? She might have to go under police protection. She's afraid of retaliation and she's received legit death threats. She's also a key witness in the case... she's gotta be getting it from both sides.

REPORT: The woman who drove the getaway car for Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer was offered police protectionhttps://t.co/yfPmkAwCj6 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 28, 2019

Remember Nicki Minaj and BET had a tiff earlier this year... there was that snarky tweet? Well, the BET Awards reportedly had the lowest ratings, so Nicki clapped back...

When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show... when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show... when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show... when ur still being dragged by that lace https://t.co/DOYKmgAlyr — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2019

