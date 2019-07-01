Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lil Nas X Comes Out

And TUHDDDAY!

July 1, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

According to Erica and Kiyomi, Bow Wow has no chill! Plus, Lil Nas X comes out! And more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Erica Mena claims that Bow Wow abused her and broke Ciara's finger and Kiyomi says he allegedly caused her miscarriage. 

Pride went down in NYC over the weekend and Wendy Williams was there!

And Lil Nas X came out on the last day of Pride Month and now fans are dissecting the lyrics to 'Old Town Road'. 

DaBaby was sentenced to probation.  

An arrest was made in the David Ortiz shooting.  

The New York Knicks is the runner up for the Kick Rocks Award... SMH! 

