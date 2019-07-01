Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lil Nas X Comes Out

According to Erica and Kiyomi, Bow Wow has no chill! Plus, Lil Nas X comes out! And more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Erica Mena claims that Bow Wow abused her and broke Ciara's finger and Kiyomi says he allegedly caused her miscarriage.

SMH: Erica Mena Claims Bow Wow Abused Her & Broke Ciara’s Finger After Kiyomi Blasts Him For Allegedly Causing Miscarriage https://t.co/Xdl6Zc2fOt



(Photos: Getty/Splash News) pic.twitter.com/qV2ZpIniq9 — Bossip (@Bossip) July 1, 2019

Pride went down in NYC over the weekend and Wendy Williams was there!

.@WendyWilliams looks amazing in new Instagram post celebrating Pride. -- pic.twitter.com/YVdbac4jx5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 30, 2019

And Lil Nas X came out on the last day of Pride Month and now fans are dissecting the lyrics to 'Old Town Road'.

Lil Nas X Comes Out as Gay in World Pride Post: 'I Thought I Made It Obvious' https://t.co/5hGKocSJqx — People (@people) July 1, 2019

DaBaby was sentenced to probation.

JUST IN: DaBaby sentenced to one year of probation for Walmart shooting casehttps://t.co/dEJYDh3fiQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 28, 2019

An arrest was made in the David Ortiz shooting.

The man accused of conspiring to have his cousin killed — in a shooting that left former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz badly injured — negotiated a $30,000 bounty with a group of hit men, Dominican police say https://t.co/FCY4c2befl — CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2019

The New York Knicks is the runner up for the Kick Rocks Award... SMH!

In memoriam: New York Knicks 1946-2019 -- pic.twitter.com/jjfvYMucW3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 1, 2019

