Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Liam Neeson Is Cancelled

Liam Neeson is cancelled because racism. Plus, PETA comes for Big Boi while 21 Savage's lawyer is trying to work things out with ICE! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

So, it seemed like Big Boi didn't get as much criticism for performing at the Super Bowl as Travis Scott. But PETA ain't here for it. They posted a pic of him in that fur coat next to a fox and said "Who wore it better?"

PETA has called out Big Boi for rocking a fur coat during his 2019 Super Bowl performance. They've also said they're gifting him a "gorgeous" faux fur coathttps://t.co/oTZEg707eO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 5, 2019

Soulja Boy denies allegations that he kidnapped a girl and kept her tied up for hours. He says it's a lie. He told her to leave, he didn't wanna be with her no more, they got into a fight...

Soulja Boy Says His Kidnap Accuser is a Liar Who's Just Mad She Got Dumped https://t.co/UPC5OnbQPV — TMZ (@TMZ) February 5, 2019

21 Savage's lawyer says ICE is trying to intimidate him into leaving. Since 2017, ICE knew he was here illegally when he filed for a U visa. His lawyer has receipts on why he should stay.

JUST IN: 21 Savage's co-manager gives update, says rapper's on lockdown 23 hours a dayhttps://t.co/UMg36lDbP1 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 5, 2019

Liam Neeson is being called racist. During an interview, he talked about when his friend was raped (40 years ago) and all she knew was that the person was black. He says for about a week after that happened, he walked around with a stick hoping a "black bastard" would pick a fight with him so he could kill him. He says he's ashamed and it was horrible that he had did that. He went on GMA to say he's not racist... he's still cancelled.

Liam Neeson 'made it worse' with new interview about racism allegations https://t.co/vhMp56SZOr — The Independent (@Independent) February 5, 2019

