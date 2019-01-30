Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LGBTQ Community Not Ready To Forgive Kevin Hart

And ttttoday!

January 30, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Kevin Hart sent prayers to Jussie Smollett, but the LGBTQ community isn't having it. Plus, Tory Lanez ate... socks? And a Meek x Cole LITuation is happening at the All Star Game! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

This LITuation! Both J. Cole and Meek Mill are headlining at the NBA All Star game! Meek Mill will open and J. Cole will perform at halftime. 



Cardi B responded to that Quality Control situation. 

B. Smith (who is mostly known for her restaurants)... she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years ago. Well, her husband has now moved his girlfriend into their house. The internet is dragging him. He responded. 



Jussie Smollett is recovering from the racist and homophobic attack earlier this week. Sources say he turned down extra security before the attack after the threatening letter was sent to FOX. 

Kevin Hart resonded and the LGBTQ community is not here for it. 

Tory Lanez and Don Q have been going back and forth with diss records. Dreamdoll was minding her business and got pulled into this whole thing... 

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!  

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day