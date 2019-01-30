Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LGBTQ Community Not Ready To Forgive Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart sent prayers to Jussie Smollett, but the LGBTQ community isn't having it. Plus, Tory Lanez ate... socks? And a Meek x Cole LITuation is happening at the All Star Game! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

This LITuation! Both J. Cole and Meek Mill are headlining at the NBA All Star game! Meek Mill will open and J. Cole will perform at halftime.

.@jcolenc and @meekmill will both perform at the 2019 NBA All-Star game in February https://t.co/aAEIHBdOaK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 30, 2019

Cardi B responded to that Quality Control situation.

UPDATE: Cardi B doesn't think she went after Quality Control management ... but maybe she hasn't seen the documents.https://t.co/AdGc5AApPB — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) January 30, 2019

B. Smith (who is mostly known for her restaurants)... she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years ago. Well, her husband has now moved his girlfriend into their house. The internet is dragging him. He responded.

B. Smith’s Husband Responds to Criticism Over New Girlfriend Amid Wife's Alzheimer’s Battle https://t.co/unTzLm9DdL — People (@people) January 29, 2019

Jussie Smollett is recovering from the racist and homophobic attack earlier this week. Sources say he turned down extra security before the attack after the threatening letter was sent to FOX.

'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Declined Additional Security Before Attack pic.twitter.com/SD9FK1TsWX — TMZ (@TMZ) January 30, 2019

Kevin Hart resonded and the LGBTQ community is not here for it.

Kevin Hart Sends 'Prayers' to Jussie Smollett — But Faces Backlash in Wake of Homophobic Tweets https://t.co/Zt8CAtKwyi — People (@people) January 30, 2019

Tory Lanez and Don Q have been going back and forth with diss records. Dreamdoll was minding her business and got pulled into this whole thing...

"On Ya Head": Dreamdoll Replies To Crusty, Uncouth, Kiss-And-Tell Canadian Tory Lanez, Says He Ate Her A$$ And Sucked Feet Through Socks



(Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1/Getty)https://t.co/vtXlV0cA6Z pic.twitter.com/wtamlDmpQU — Bossip (@Bossip) January 29, 2019

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!