Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LeBron Is Working With Casanova

Who is LeBron playing A&R for now? Plus, Gucci Mane's baby mom is DONE with him! And an update on Wendy Williams! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

LeBron James is a hip hop head and he's been doing the A&R thing - he worked with 2 Chainz. And now, he's in the studio with Casanova! (BTW, this happened right after the Lakers lost to the Knicks!)

RAP OR GO TO THE LEAGUE----‍♂️WE OUTSIDE EVEN IN THEM SPOOKY HOURS...WHAT WE DOING ❓IF WE AINT BALLING ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/3HQvm7PWoK — CASANOVA (@CASANOVA_2X) March 18, 2019

Director of Leaving Neverland, Dan Reed, says he wants to do a sequel. He wants to talk to more accusers.

Director Dan Reed thinks there’s more to say when it comes to Michael Jackson, and he has expressed a desire to make a #LeavingNeverland sequel https://t.co/kPjgywGERV pic.twitter.com/9TBSqnFB93 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 19, 2019

So, Gucci Mane's child support situation... his baby's mom is done with him, she just wants him to go to jail at this point. He didn't pay the court-ordered legal fees.

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Mane's baby mama wants him tossed behind bars. https://t.co/R4NhxbYHZ2 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) March 19, 2019

Wendy Williams admitted that she's been living in a sober house.

Wendy Williams revealed that she's been living in a sober house: "You know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past. And I never went to a place to get the treatment." https://t.co/YCo7cok4GF pic.twitter.com/YlpEwjVXtw — E! News (@enews) March 19, 2019

For all you golddiggers, thotties, and women who don't think they have to work after they land a rich baby daddy -- start your engines! Mike Trout is 27-years-old and just signed the largest contract in sports history! It's a 12-year deal for $430 MILLION to play centerfield for the Los Angeles Angels.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout reportedly agrees to the richest contract in sports history, and is close to finalizing a 12-year, $430 million deal with the team https://t.co/idTmK1heOH pic.twitter.com/aLdRvWSRnf — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2019

