Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LeBron Is Working With Casanova

March 19, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Who is LeBron playing A&R for now? Plus, Gucci Mane's baby mom is DONE with him! And an update on Wendy Williams! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

LeBron James is a hip hop head and he's been doing the A&R thing - he worked with 2 Chainz. And now, he's in the studio with Casanova! (BTW, this happened right after the Lakers lost to the Knicks!)



Director of Leaving Neverland, Dan Reed, says he wants to do a sequel. He wants to talk to more accusers. 

So, Gucci Mane's child support situation... his baby's mom is done with him, she just wants him to go to jail at this point. He didn't pay the court-ordered legal fees. 



Wendy Williams admitted that she's been living in a sober house. 

For all you golddiggers, thotties, and women who don't think they have to work after they land a rich baby daddy -- start your engines! Mike Trout is 27-years-old and just signed the largest contract in sports history! It's a 12-year deal for $430 MILLION to play centerfield for the Los Angeles Angels. 

