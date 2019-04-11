Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Will 'Leaving Neverland' Remain On HBO?

Will Leaving Neverland be removed from HBO? Plus, Kim K. has some new goals! And was T.I. caught slippin' again? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kim Kardashian wants to become a lawyer... she's been out here granting clemency for people and helping them get out of jail. So she got an apprenticeship with a law firm and plans to take the bar exam.

Kim Kardashian West is studying to become a lawyer https://t.co/wCZGm2mjY2 pic.twitter.com/5gExciZtHW — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2019

Rumors are that Leaving Neverland was possibly going to being removed from HBO, but it isn't... This was after the inaccuracies of the timeline of abuse. Meanwhile, Oprah told Trevor Noah that she stands behind her decision to interview the accusers.

Oprah Winfrey talks the backlash she received for #LeavingNeverland special, and her partnership with Prince Harry on a mental health series for Apple TV+ https://t.co/9M3m6q2Pzj pic.twitter.com/JXwmdLMLdO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 11, 2019

T.I. got caught slippin' again! He was caught Facetiming with that same girl he was seen with last year. The guy next to him on a plane posted a pic and said, "He out here cappin' for Lauren but don't give a f--- about Tiny and y'all take him serious?"

