Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Leaving Neverland' Inaccuracies
Beyonce makes more money moves! And what's up with some inaccuracies in 'Leaving Neverland?' Plus, Nipsey will be honored in U.S. history! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Adidas announced a collab with Beyonce! That means Ivy Park sneakers and apparel!
Beyonce Signs Adidas Deal to Launch Sneakers and Apparel https://t.co/Fv2bUANbCr— TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2019
Bey is also reportedly working on a deluxe edition album and a Netflix special about her Coachella performance!
beyoncé's also working on a netflix documentary based on her coachella 2018 performance --https://t.co/jCXj9L3UxQ— Genius (@Genius) April 4, 2019
You may have seen a story that Jay-Z set up a $15M trust fund for Nipsey's kids, but it's not true. It was some clickbait fake news.
not ONE credible website reported jay z setting up a trust fund for nipsey hussle's kids. just one particular website known for clickbait and posting fake news. google is your friend.— Instagram: @DoggieDiamonds (@DoggieDiamonds) April 4, 2019
Nipsey's contributions will be entered into Congressional Record, so he'll be a part of history forever! That's dope!
I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever.— Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) April 4, 2019
Amber Rose announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting a baby boy. We're happy for Amber, but what's up with her boyfriend saying he won't get mad if they baby's first words were, "Where the b*****s at?!"
Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨---- Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you -- I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the bitches @?” ---- ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity)
Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility. Her dad has been battling health issues, he's had a couple surgeries, and she postponed her Vegas residency because he almost died! So she's having a hard time.
.@britneyspears needs "me time" to cope with ailing dad. https://t.co/DuLaJ1rCxZ— 965tic (@965tic) April 3, 2019
Dan Reed, director of Leaving Neverland is looking crazy right now, he has some explaining to do... timelines given by alleged accuser James Safechuck don't add up... hmm!
The #LeavingNeverland documentary reportedly got key details incorrect. https://t.co/A0yadXfU20 pic.twitter.com/snBP9iYGvg— Complex (@Complex) April 3, 2019
