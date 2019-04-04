Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Leaving Neverland' Inaccuracies

Beyonce makes more money moves! And what's up with some inaccuracies in 'Leaving Neverland?' Plus, Nipsey will be honored in U.S. history! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Adidas announced a collab with Beyonce! That means Ivy Park sneakers and apparel!

Beyonce Signs Adidas Deal to Launch Sneakers and Apparel https://t.co/Fv2bUANbCr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2019

Bey is also reportedly working on a deluxe edition album and a Netflix special about her Coachella performance!

beyoncé's also working on a netflix documentary based on her coachella 2018 performance --https://t.co/jCXj9L3UxQ — Genius (@Genius) April 4, 2019

You may have seen a story that Jay-Z set up a $15M trust fund for Nipsey's kids, but it's not true. It was some clickbait fake news.

not ONE credible website reported jay z setting up a trust fund for nipsey hussle's kids. just one particular website known for clickbait and posting fake news. google is your friend. — Instagram: @DoggieDiamonds (@DoggieDiamonds) April 4, 2019

Nipsey's contributions will be entered into Congressional Record, so he'll be a part of history forever! That's dope!

I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) April 4, 2019

Amber Rose announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting a baby boy. We're happy for Amber, but what's up with her boyfriend saying he won't get mad if they baby's first words were, "Where the b*****s at?!"

Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility. Her dad has been battling health issues, he's had a couple surgeries, and she postponed her Vegas residency because he almost died! So she's having a hard time.

Dan Reed, director of Leaving Neverland is looking crazy right now, he has some explaining to do... timelines given by alleged accuser James Safechuck don't add up... hmm!

