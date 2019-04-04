Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Leaving Neverland' Inaccuracies

And TUHDDDAY!

April 4, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Beyonce makes more money moves! And what's up with some inaccuracies in 'Leaving Neverland?' Plus, Nipsey will be honored in U.S. history! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Adidas announced a collab with Beyonce! That means Ivy Park sneakers and apparel! 

Bey is also reportedly working on a deluxe edition album and a Netflix special about her Coachella performance! 

You may have seen a story that Jay-Z set up a $15M trust fund for Nipsey's kids, but it's not true. It was some clickbait fake news. 



Nipsey's contributions will be entered into Congressional Record, so he'll be a part of history forever! That's dope! 

Amber Rose announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting a baby boy. We're happy for Amber, but what's up with her boyfriend saying he won't get mad if they baby's first words were, "Where the b*****s at?!" 

Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. ❤️☀️✨---- Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you -- I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the bitches @?” ---- ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity)

A post shared by A.E. (@ae4president) on

Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility. Her dad has been battling health issues, he's had a couple surgeries, and she postponed her Vegas residency because he almost died! So she's having a hard time. 

Dan Reed, director of Leaving Neverland is looking crazy right now, he has some explaining to do... timelines given by alleged accuser James Safechuck don't add up... hmm! 

