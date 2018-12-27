Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Layzie Bone Drops Migos Diss Track

Layzie Bone is still on that Migos beef... plus, Chris Brown catches some new charges. And Safaree and Erica Mena get engaged! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

We talked about that Layzie Bone and Offset situation... well, Layzie Bone dropped a diss track yesterday. He took shots at Migos.

"This is why you won't Takeoff, they say Quavo is your boss, and Offset you just look lost" --



Layzie Bone takes shots at the Migos (and 21 Savage) on a new scathing diss track. LISTEN: https://t.co/jAEaM4kDLl pic.twitter.com/nmSC0Mcvnq — Complex (@Complex) December 26, 2018

Criminal charges have been filed on Chris Brown because he had a pet monkey awhile back. He's charged with two counts of having a restricted species without a permit.

Chris Brown Getting Prosecuted Over Exotic Monkey, Charged With Two Crimes https://t.co/R0F0hjugiZ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 27, 2018

Drake posted a pic of his son's artwork on Insta... innocent enough but the internet is coming for him saying things like, "Oh NOW you're a father?!" (And Aubrey still owes me a thank you for ridin' with him after he took that L from Pusha, j/s!)

Erica Mena and Safaree are engaged... but why they tryna take the spotlight off Joe and Cyn?

Safaree Gets Engaged to Erica Mena on Christmas Eve https://t.co/UPRNPwaG9o — TMZ (@TMZ) December 25, 2018

Is Wendy Williams getting divorced?

Yikes: “Family Matters” Actress Cherie Johnson Drags Wendy Williams & Her Allegedly Cheating Hubby In Video Message [Video> https://t.co/f5Qf7aPkOT



Photos: J.Sciulli/WENN pic.twitter.com/SVUeuuIZPv — Bossip (@Bossip) December 27, 2018

