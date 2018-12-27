Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Layzie Bone Drops Migos Diss Track

December 27, 2018
Brittany Jay

Entertainment
Layzie Bone is still on that Migos beef... plus, Chris Brown catches some new charges. And Safaree and Erica Mena get engaged! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

We talked about that Layzie Bone and Offset situation... well, Layzie Bone dropped a diss track yesterday. He took shots at Migos. 

Criminal charges have been filed on Chris Brown because he had a pet monkey awhile back. He's charged with two counts of having a restricted species without a permit. 

Drake posted a pic of his son's artwork on Insta... innocent enough but the internet is coming for him saying things like, "Oh NOW you're a father?!" (And Aubrey still owes me a thank you for ridin' with him after he took that L from Pusha, j/s!)

Erica Mena and Safaree are engaged... but why they tryna take the spotlight off Joe and Cyn? 

Is Wendy Williams getting divorced? 

