Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LaVar Ball's Fall From Grace

July 17, 2019
Brittany Jay

Entertainment
Features
LaVar Ball's fall from grace... plus, bad news for El Chapo and R. Kelly. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

El Chapo got life in prison PLUS 30 years. On top of that, he has to forfeit $12.6 BILLION! Where is that money going?!

R. Kelly was denied bail. He was shackled. He pleaded not guilty. Prosectors argued that he's a danger to underage girls. Meanwhile, the concubines were present to support him and ignoring their parents' pleas. 

Remember Lavar Ball's Big Baller Brand? Well, it's to the point where they're selling his merch at volleyball tournaments for $5... 

Remember Tommie from Love and Hip Hop was recently arrested for alleged child abuse? Well, she is out and saying her 11-year-old daughter brought edibles to school. A bunch of kids ate them and were taken to the hospital.

Brittany Jay
