Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LaVar Ball's Fall From Grace

LaVar Ball's fall from grace... plus, bad news for El Chapo and R. Kelly. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

El Chapo got life in prison PLUS 30 years. On top of that, he has to forfeit $12.6 BILLION! Where is that money going?!

El Chapo will be spending the rest of his life in prison! pic.twitter.com/5tzVhnseyn — TMZ (@TMZ) July 17, 2019

R. Kelly was denied bail. He was shackled. He pleaded not guilty. Prosectors argued that he's a danger to underage girls. Meanwhile, the concubines were present to support him and ignoring their parents' pleas.

R. Kelly denied bond on sex crime charges https://t.co/AdaPKUxotL pic.twitter.com/WF1a1yNpsL — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 16, 2019

Remember Lavar Ball's Big Baller Brand? Well, it's to the point where they're selling his merch at volleyball tournaments for $5...

LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand is no longer what it was pic.twitter.com/vM4lvAh5bs — For The Win (@ForTheWin) July 17, 2019

Remember Tommie from Love and Hip Hop was recently arrested for alleged child abuse? Well, she is out and saying her 11-year-old daughter brought edibles to school. A bunch of kids ate them and were taken to the hospital.

'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Dodges Prison Time in Child Abuse Case https://t.co/nHsHKPh6Dy — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2019

