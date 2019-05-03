Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lamar Odom Is Playing Ball Again

And TUHDDDAY!

May 3, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Lamar Odom is playing ball again! Plus, Usher's herpes case is closed. And BlocBoy JB caught some trouble! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Lamar Odom is playing basketball again for Ice Cube's team in the Big3. 

Keyshia Cole is pregnant with her second child. She's 37, her boyfriend is 23. 

Kodak Black is trying to clean up his image. He donated a bunch of school supplies to low-income students. 

Usher's initial herpes case is closed for good. 

BlocBoy JB was arrested today for guns and drugs. 

Watch the live stream here:

 

Brittany Jay