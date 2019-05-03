Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lamar Odom Is Playing Ball Again

Lamar Odom is playing ball again! Plus, Usher's herpes case is closed. And BlocBoy JB caught some trouble! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Lamar Odom is playing basketball again for Ice Cube's team in the Big3.

Lamar Odom says getting high is not on his ‘agenda’ right now https://t.co/IHJzFz6ehL pic.twitter.com/M5DP0feEXi — Page Six (@PageSix) May 3, 2019

Keyshia Cole is pregnant with her second child. She's 37, her boyfriend is 23.

Congrats to Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend, Niko Khale. https://t.co/4pPFyPOUE7 — ESSENCE (@Essence) May 3, 2019

Kodak Black is trying to clean up his image. He donated a bunch of school supplies to low-income students.

REPORT: Kodak Black donates over $12,000 to low-Income students ⬇️ https://t.co/Yjr0Rb5lBy — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 3, 2019

Usher's initial herpes case is closed for good.

Usher's Herpes Lawsuit with Laura Helm Dismissed, Signs of a Settlement https://t.co/pNzMoJG42F — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2019

BlocBoy JB was arrested today for guns and drugs.

#BREAKING: BlocBoy JB arrested for felony gun charge, drug possessionhttps://t.co/acfJB6LqDg — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 3, 2019

