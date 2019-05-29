Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lamar Odom: "I Was Poisoned"

May 29, 2019
Brittany Jay

Lamar Odom alleges he was poisoned on that night he almost died. Plus, Da Baby's security's aggressive brawl! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

MacKenzie Bezos got $35 BILLION in her divorce from Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos. She pledged to give half of that to charity. 

Yo Gotti just lost a huge lawsuit... he was ordered to pay $6.6 million to an artist for taking money to do a song with another artist. 

Da Baby's security is in trouble for an alleged fight after another artist asked for a pic. It reportedly got really rough and aggressive.  

Lamar Odom's was on The View promoting his new book and talked about that night when he almost died of an overdose... he claims the owner of the ranch tried to poison him.

