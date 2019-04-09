Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: L.A. To Honor Nipsey Hussle

Los Angeles is planning a memorial service for Nipsey Hussle. Plus, 'Coming to America 2' is definitely happening! And illegalities are running rampant! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Nipsey Hussle's memorial service has been announced. It'll be held at the Staples Center. Not sure if they'll stream it anywhere, but right now they're saying no recording devices will be allowed. They're planning a 25 mile procession around Los Angeles. And artists are postponing their album releases out of respect.

Coming to America 2 is active! (We'd heard a few months back that plot will be about Akeem discovering he has a long lost son). Ruth E. Carter--the Oscar winner for costume design for Black Panther--posted this pic with Eddie and Aresenio!

Big Draco is reportedly being sued by a US Army captain and a promoter for not showing up to one of his shows. They said he collected $9000 as a deposit, but didn't show up.

Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty in the college bribery scandal. She issued an apology and said she takes full responsibility, and that her daughter had no idea. (Meanwhile, Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) hasn't pleaded guilty but was also charged with money laundering!)

Lil Boosie and former NFL player Antonio Allen were arrested yesterday after being pulled over for a traffic violation. They got busted for marijuana, narcotics, and possession of a firearm.

