Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: L.A. To Honor Nipsey Hussle

And TUHDDDAY!

April 9, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Los Angeles is planning a memorial service for Nipsey Hussle. Plus, 'Coming to America 2' is definitely happening! And illegalities are running rampant! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Nipsey Hussle's memorial service has been announced. It'll be held at the Staples Center. Not sure if they'll stream it anywhere, but right now they're saying no recording devices will be allowed. They're planning a 25 mile procession around Los Angeles. And artists are postponing their album releases out of respect. 

Coming to America 2 is active! (We'd heard a few months back that plot will be about Akeem discovering he has a long lost son). Ruth E. Carter--the Oscar winner for costume design for Black Panther--posted this pic with Eddie and Aresenio!

----GOOD MORNING MY NEIGHBORS! It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar. . . . . . . #RuthIsComingToAmerica2 #costumedesign #costumedesigner #blackfilm #eddiemurphy #arseniohall #oscar #oscars #ComingToAmerica #ComingToAmerica2

A post shared by Ruth E. Carter (@therealruthecarter) on

Big Draco is reportedly being sued by a US Army captain and a promoter for not showing up to one of his shows. They said he collected $9000 as a deposit, but didn't show up.

Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty in the college bribery scandal. She issued an apology and said she takes full responsibility, and that her daughter had no idea. (Meanwhile, Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) hasn't pleaded guilty but was also charged with money laundering!) 

Lil Boosie and former NFL player Antonio Allen were arrested yesterday after being pulled over for a traffic violation. They got busted for marijuana, narcotics, and possession of a firearm. 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here: 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: L.A. To Honor Nipsey Hussle WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Country Stars Give Props To Lil Nas X WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Backlash WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Do You Go To Work Hungover? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams Partied With Mistress WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Leaving Neverland' Inaccuracies WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes