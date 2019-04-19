Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Posts Bail

Kodak Black is out of jail. Plus, a new rumor about Kevin Hunter! And why is Remy Ma under investigation? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kodak Black is out of jail. He posted $20K bail after getting arrested for guns and weed at the Canadian border. He's blaming it on the GPS, LOL.

Kodak Black's blaming his GPS for getting busted at the border! pic.twitter.com/lBKXKOLI5O — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2019

G Herbo is out of jail after being arrested for battery against his baby mom, Ari Fletcher.

JUST IN: G Herbo has been released from jail after getting arrested for battery https://t.co/STpbx1bWUG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 19, 2019

Then he went on IG Live and spilled some tea...

Remy Ma is being investigated by NYPD. Brittney Taylor from Love & Hip Hop accused Remy Ma of giving her a black eye.

Remy Ma Under Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting Woman at NYC Concert https://t.co/RZ5OEMQTbQ — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2019

There's a rumor that Wendy Williams' soon-to-be-ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, slept with a man.

Plot Twist: Kevin Hunter Accused Of Sexual Affair With Male Singer And Rape Charge Conspiracy Against Charlamagne Tha God By Former Artist



(Image via Santiago Felipe/Dave Kotinsky/Johnny Nunez/Getty)https://t.co/wpR9ROEcGG pic.twitter.com/2czd8dlwun — Bossip (@Bossip) April 16, 2019

