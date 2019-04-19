Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Posts Bail

And TUHDDDAY!

April 19, 2019
Brittany Jay

Kodak Black is out of jail. Plus, a new rumor about Kevin Hunter! And why is Remy Ma under investigation? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Kodak Black is out of jail. He posted $20K bail after getting arrested for guns and weed at the Canadian border. He's blaming it on the GPS, LOL. 

G Herbo is out of jail after being arrested for battery against his baby mom, Ari Fletcher.  

Then he went on IG Live and spilled some tea... 

#PressPlay: #GHerbo went on #IGLive to get some things off his chest! His live was skipping, however he says #Ari stole his jewelry --

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Remy Ma is being investigated by NYPD. Brittney Taylor from Love & Hip Hop accused Remy Ma of giving her a black eye. 

There's a rumor that Wendy Williams' soon-to-be-ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, slept with a man. 

