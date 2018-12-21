Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Donates To Children

And ttttoday!

December 21, 2018
Brittany Jay

Kodak Black helps out some kiddos! Plus, Nicki links up with Juice WRLD for a European tour and Travis Scott gets flak for doing halftime. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Kodak Black donated toys to 150 kids in Florida and gave $5000 to their Christmas party. 

New music leaked from Beyonce under the name Queen Carter, but it was apparently old music... it was on Spotify and Apple Music but wasn't legit. It was removed. 

Nicki Minaj announced that she's going on a world tour with Juice WRLD!  

So we talked about how Travis Scott joining halftime at the Super Bowl and how Meek Mill wasn't having it (because of the whole Kaepernick thing)...  

B2K is back together! 

