Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Backlash

And TUHDDDAY!

April 8, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Is Kodak Black canceled after disrespecting Nipsey's girlfriend? Plus, R. Kelly's v short performance... and will 6ix9ine get out of jail earlier than we thought? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!   

Kodak Black is canceled! He was on IG Live saying that Lauren London (Nipsey's girl) could get it. Then he backpaddled, but he's still getting outrage from the internet and tons of celebs. The Game is pissed. Some radio stations in L.A. aren't playing his music. 

So here's the gag... he has a sexual assault case pending. People are like how you gonna cancel him for comments about Lauren London but not for this rape case? Someone on Twitter says it's because MEN. 

R. Kelly went on social media to tell the media he was doing a show in Springfield, IL over the weekend and to "go easy on him." Only 50 people showed up and he performed for 28 seconds. 

Tekashi 6ix9ine... he's still in jail. His lawyer thinks he might get out before the end of the year. 

Beyonce dropped the trailer for her Netflix documentary! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here: 

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Backlash WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Do You Go To Work Hungover? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Wendy Williams Partied With Mistress WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: 'Leaving Neverland' Inaccuracies WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Did J-Lo Copy Ariana Grande? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nipsey's Family Share Heartbreaking Posts WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes