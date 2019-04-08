Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kodak Black Backlash

Is Kodak Black canceled after disrespecting Nipsey's girlfriend? Plus, R. Kelly's v short performance... and will 6ix9ine get out of jail earlier than we thought? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kodak Black is canceled! He was on IG Live saying that Lauren London (Nipsey's girl) could get it. Then he backpaddled, but he's still getting outrage from the internet and tons of celebs. The Game is pissed. Some radio stations in L.A. aren't playing his music.

Taking Out The Trash: Lint Filter Faced Kodak Black Is FINALLY Getting Canceled For His Lauren London Comments But Here’s The Problem…What Took So Damn Long?



[Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty>https://t.co/2DzVSvrQqs pic.twitter.com/GpaPrZJRgu — Bossip (@Bossip) April 8, 2019

So here's the gag... he has a sexual assault case pending. People are like how you gonna cancel him for comments about Lauren London but not for this rape case? Someone on Twitter says it's because MEN.

1. Kodak Black’s rape charges were public for yrs. His peers stayed silent



2. Men being vocal after his Lauren London comments show women are only cared for bc of their proximity to men as a wife/mother/friend. They responded out of respect to another man, not to her as a woman https://t.co/ROwANuYTea — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) April 7, 2019

R. Kelly went on social media to tell the media he was doing a show in Springfield, IL over the weekend and to "go easy on him." Only 50 people showed up and he performed for 28 seconds.

R. Kelly asks media to "take it easy" on him before 28-second performance https://t.co/j32gcShiSl pic.twitter.com/kDWTMafq0l — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 7, 2019

Tekashi 6ix9ine... he's still in jail. His lawyer thinks he might get out before the end of the year.

Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly is angling for an early release, but will fans still care about his music? https://t.co/XPI1V4PJlE — Mercury News (@mercnews) April 8, 2019

Beyonce dropped the trailer for her Netflix documentary!

An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming pic.twitter.com/DfLlBGkCHL — Netflix US (@netflix) April 8, 2019

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​



Watch the live stream here: