Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim Porter Dies at 47

Kim Porter passed away at age 47. Plus, Tekashi69 cancels his tour and fires his team! And hard times for Rob Kardashian. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children, was found dead yesterday at age 47. She had flu-like symptoms for several weeks. She had just called the doctor the day before she died saying she wasn't feeling any better. Reportedly, she was only treating it with vitamins and saline. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with their family.

Diddy Is 'Devastated and Shocked' About Ex Kim Porter's Death at 47: 'They Were Still a Family' https://t.co/edUvLjWIvJ — People (@people) November 16, 2018

The Houston Rockets reportedly cut Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN story on Carmelo Anthony, Rockets. https://t.co/VxsvMvqxkC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

We talked about Nelly being accused of pleasuring himself of a woman. Well, he's speaking out saying he's innocent and that false allegations undermine real claims of abuse.

Nelly Pens Letter and Claims Innocence After Being Sued For Sexual Assault: 'I've Been Quiet For Some Time' https://t.co/6j39iKJJoq pic.twitter.com/YwBGSC5lr8 — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) November 16, 2018

Tekashi69 canceled his whole tour and fired his whole team!

Where did this come from? Well, there was a suspect arrested a couple days ago in the kidnapping case and it turns out that the guy who was arrested was a part of his team before his career took off.

TEKASHI69 CLEANS HOUSE & CANCELS U.S. TOUR https://t.co/rxw5LKMyyD What do you think of this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) November 16, 2018

We talked about how Rob Kardashian filed to pay less child support--and even receive--child support from Blac Chyna, so now the story is that he was forced to sell half of his sock line to his mom(Kris Jenner) AND he moved back in with her.

According to the report, he's $300K in debt and she's allegedly worth is over $1.4 million. --https://t.co/LazFQVtWzo — BET (@BET) November 16, 2018

