Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim Porter Dies at 47

And ttttoday!

November 16, 2018
Brittany Jay

Kim Porter passed away at age 47. Plus, Tekashi69 cancels his tour and fires his team! And hard times for Rob Kardashian. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children, was found dead yesterday at age 47. She had flu-like symptoms for several weeks. She had just called the doctor the day before she died saying she wasn't feeling any better. Reportedly, she was only treating it with vitamins and saline. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with their family. 

The Houston Rockets reportedly cut Carmelo Anthony. 

We talked about Nelly being accused of pleasuring himself of a woman. Well, he's speaking out saying he's innocent and that false allegations undermine real claims of abuse. 

Tekashi69 canceled his whole tour and fired his whole team! 

WATCH IT ALL CRUMBLE @elpelonavila rescheduling for Austin ---- DMV everything --------

A post shared by NOVEMBER 23RD (@6ix9ine) on

Where did this come from? Well, there was a suspect arrested a couple days ago in the kidnapping case and it turns out that the guy who was arrested was a part of his team before his career took off. 

We talked about how Rob Kardashian filed to pay less child support--and even receive--child support from Blac Chyna, so now the story is that he was forced to sell half of his sock line to his mom(Kris Jenner) AND he moved back in with her. 

