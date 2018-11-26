Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K Was High During Sex Tape

And ttttoday!

November 26, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

So Kim K says she was high during that infamous sex tape. Plus, is Cardi B and Nicki beef back on? And what's the latest with Tekashi69? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Our thoughts and prayers are with Oprah as her mom, Vernita Lee, passed away at age 83 on Thanksgiving. 

Last night on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim said she was on ecstasy when she did the infamous sex tape. 

Congrats to Juelz Santana and Kimbella who got engaged this weekend. He brought her on stage and proposed. 

Someone leaked Tekashi69's song 'Mama' with Kanye and Nicki (the one that the video was shut down because of a shoot out). It's been taken down already but Nicki raps about not having to give rappers or producers head. But Cardi thought it was a dig at her... so she had something to say about it. 

Speaking of 6ix9ine, he was moved from Brooklyn detention center and is now in a "neutral unit" known to hold those cooperating with the Feds. His lawyer won't comment on if he's cutting a deal by snitching, but said it was for security measures.

The Soul Train Awards went down last night. They brought out Jon B, who brought out Donnell Jones! Faith Evans won the Lady of Soul Award and Stevie J introduced her. 

