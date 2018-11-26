Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K Was High During Sex Tape

So Kim K says she was high during that infamous sex tape. Plus, is Cardi B and Nicki beef back on? And what's the latest with Tekashi69? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Our thoughts and prayers are with Oprah as her mom, Vernita Lee, passed away at age 83 on Thanksgiving.

Oprah's mother, Vernita Lee, has sadly passed away at the age of 83: https://t.co/IqhKTHenYH — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 26, 2018

Last night on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim said she was on ecstasy when she did the infamous sex tape.

Kim Kardashian says she was on ecstasy during sex tape and first wedding. https://t.co/d1FGhOkYSz pic.twitter.com/3imZqQ3RuT — Complex (@Complex) November 26, 2018

Congrats to Juelz Santana and Kimbella who got engaged this weekend. He brought her on stage and proposed.

Someone leaked Tekashi69's song 'Mama' with Kanye and Nicki (the one that the video was shut down because of a shoot out). It's been taken down already but Nicki raps about not having to give rappers or producers head. But Cardi thought it was a dig at her... so she had something to say about it.

#CardiB Addresses rumors of her sleeping with producers after #6ix9ine song with #NickiMinaj is leaked where Nicki hints at others in the industry sleeping with producers to be put on -- Do y’all think Nicki was throwing shots at Cardi again or nah? #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/HUrfFbrQVm — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 26, 2018

Speaking of 6ix9ine, he was moved from Brooklyn detention center and is now in a "neutral unit" known to hold those cooperating with the Feds. His lawyer won't comment on if he's cutting a deal by snitching, but said it was for security measures.

TEKASHI69 INMATES UPSET RAPPER'S GETTING SPECIAL TREATMENT https://t.co/wly3EAbKLe What are your thoughts on this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) November 26, 2018

The Soul Train Awards went down last night. They brought out Jon B, who brought out Donnell Jones! Faith Evans won the Lady of Soul Award and Stevie J introduced her.

Jon B's performance of "Someone To Love" and "They Don't Know" gives us major nastolgia. Donell Jones also had us reminiscing on the past with "Where I Wanna Be" and "U Know What's Up!" #SoulTrainAwardshttps://t.co/QRYQUBKyoU — BET (@BET) November 26, 2018

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!



Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here! ​