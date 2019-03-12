Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K. Pays Ex-Con's Rent

March 12, 2019
Brittany Jay

Kim K. helped a guy who was released from prison. Plus, Juelz Santana and Kimbella are expecting their third child! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Congratulations to Juelz Santana and Kimbella -- they are expecting their third child! They announced it last night on the Love & Hip Hop Reunion! 

Wendy Williams and her husband's organization, The Hunter Foundation, launched a 24-hour hotline for people struggling with addiction.  

Kim Kardashian is still working on prison reform. A guy did his time on non-violent charges, was released, and he was having trouble finding a place to live. Kim paid his rent for five years! 

Conor McGregor was arrested and released yesterday. He allegedly knocked the phone out of a fan's hand (after he tried to take a pic), he then stomped on it, and took it with him. He just got off probation, too! 

(Interesting though how Conor is smashing buses and people's phones yet 21 Savage was detained...) 

