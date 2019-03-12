Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K. Pays Ex-Con's Rent

Kim K. helped a guy who was released from prison. Plus, Juelz Santana and Kimbella are expecting their third child! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Congratulations to Juelz Santana and Kimbella -- they are expecting their third child! They announced it last night on the Love & Hip Hop Reunion!

Dipset Seeds: Kimbella Displays A Burgeoning Bump Full Of Juelz [First Photos> https://t.co/y6eD5giBoa



(Photo: Thomas Concordia / Getty) pic.twitter.com/D9lJPOj98L — Bossip (@Bossip) March 12, 2019

Wendy Williams and her husband's organization, The Hunter Foundation, launched a 24-hour hotline for people struggling with addiction.

Wendy Williams Launches Substance Abuse Hotline a Week After Returning to Show https://t.co/WVMk3rnidU — People (@people) March 11, 2019

Kim Kardashian is still working on prison reform. A guy did his time on non-violent charges, was released, and he was having trouble finding a place to live. Kim paid his rent for five years!

Kim Kardashian West Paying 5 Years Rent for Prisoner Released from Jail https://t.co/TO0xmsms1h — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2019

Conor McGregor was arrested and released yesterday. He allegedly knocked the phone out of a fan's hand (after he tried to take a pic), he then stomped on it, and took it with him. He just got off probation, too!

UFC fighter Conor McGregor arrested in Miami after alleged altercation with fan who attempted to take a selfie with him. https://t.co/1dMQ2srLIc pic.twitter.com/SSPuk9lpLQ — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2019

(Interesting though how Conor is smashing buses and people's phones yet 21 Savage was detained...)

