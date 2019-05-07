Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kim K Got 17 People Out Of Jail

Kim K is using her powers for good! Plus, why is Chris Brown's name linked to stuff having nothing to do with him? And the judge is still being petty with Meek Mill. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kim Kardashian helped 17 people get out of prison in the last three months! They were all serving life sentences without parole for low level drug offenses.

Kim Kardashian Quietly Helped Free 17 Inmates in 90 Days https://t.co/44XDNYgfAw — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2019

Chris Brown's name is getting linked to awkward situations that have nothing to do with him! A lady traveled from Texas to L.A. to get Chris to remove a curse she thinks he put on her son. (?) And meanwhile, Chris had a birthday party over the weekend where a woman overdosed!! The party was at a trampoline park! Get it together, Sis!

Chris Brown received a strange visit from a woman who claims he placed a curse on her son https://t.co/28AwwkdMIQ ---- pic.twitter.com/VDWIE0lRM0 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 7, 2019

R. Kelly was back in court today and things are heated between his lawyers and the victims' lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Lawyers for R. Kelly want to see text messages and other communication between celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti and prosecutors, and still have not seen a VHS tape that allegedly shows the singer having sex with a 14-year-old girl nearly two decades ago. https://t.co/SGaZyKpA2K — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) May 7, 2019

Meek Mill is still on probation and needs permission to travel. And he's still dealing with the same judge who is still being petty...

