Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kevin Hart Is NOT Hosting Oscars

And ttttoday!

December 7, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Why Kevin Hart will no longer host the Oscars. Chief Keef fell behind on child support. Plus, GRAMMY nominations are out! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Kevin Hart has stepped down as Oscars host after several old homophobic tweets resurfaced. 

GRAMMY nominations are in! 

So remember Summer Bunni who was crying that she was sorry to Cardi B for messing with Offset? Well this whole time she was also sidechick to Young Thug! 

The mother of Chief Keef's 5-year-old wants to put him in jail for failing to pay child support. Judge ordered to $2500/month in 2013 and he fell behind.  

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day