Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kevin Hart Is NOT Hosting Oscars

Why Kevin Hart will no longer host the Oscars. Chief Keef fell behind on child support. Plus, GRAMMY nominations are out! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kevin Hart has stepped down as Oscars host after several old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I didn't." https://t.co/53I0cHsUVE — E! News (@enews) December 7, 2018

GRAMMY nominations are in!

So remember Summer Bunni who was crying that she was sorry to Cardi B for messing with Offset? Well this whole time she was also sidechick to Young Thug!

The mother of Chief Keef's 5-year-old wants to put him in jail for failing to pay child support. Judge ordered to $2500/month in 2013 and he fell behind.

Chief Keef’s 43-Year-Old Baby Mama Asks Judge To Toss Him In Jail For Failure To Pay Child Support https://t.co/OZKRjk5CMu



Photo: Guillermo Proano/WENN pic.twitter.com/oKjoOjByky — Bossip (@Bossip) December 7, 2018

