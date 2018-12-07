Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kevin Hart Is NOT Hosting Oscars
And ttttoday!
Why Kevin Hart will no longer host the Oscars. Chief Keef fell behind on child support. Plus, GRAMMY nominations are out! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Kevin Hart has stepped down as Oscars host after several old homophobic tweets resurfaced.
"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I didn't." https://t.co/53I0cHsUVE— E! News (@enews) December 7, 2018
GRAMMY nominations are in!
.@Drake, the #BlackPanther soundtrack (curated by @KendrickLamar), @iamcardib, @PostMalone @HERMusicx and @JanelleMonae are among those nominated for Album of the Year! #GrammyNominations#GRAMMYs https://t.co/pjMlUp0Ith— hot937 (@hot937) December 7, 2018
-- Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Best R&B Performance: @tonibraxton, The Carters (@Beyonce @S_C_), @lalahhathaway, @HERMusicx, @DanielCaesar, and @PJMORTON!— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 7, 2018
Get to know the nominees in all 84 categories.https://t.co/3D63kAGFkb
-- Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Best Rap Performance nominees: @iamcardib, @Drake, @kendricklamar, @jayrock, @1future, @jamesblake, @AndersonPaak, @trvisXX, #BigHawk, and @goSwaeLee.— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 7, 2018
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/3RgaZI0VYC pic.twitter.com/aWz5q5AGyV
-- Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Best Rap Album nominees: @iamcardib, @MacMiller, @NipseyHussle, @PUSHA_T, and @trvisXX.— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 7, 2018
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/3RgaZI0VYC pic.twitter.com/RwxV8RWRBQ
So remember Summer Bunni who was crying that she was sorry to Cardi B for messing with Offset? Well this whole time she was also sidechick to Young Thug!
The mother of Chief Keef's 5-year-old wants to put him in jail for failing to pay child support. Judge ordered to $2500/month in 2013 and he fell behind.
Chief Keef’s 43-Year-Old Baby Mama Asks Judge To Toss Him In Jail For Failure To Pay Child Support https://t.co/OZKRjk5CMu— Bossip (@Bossip) December 7, 2018
Photo: Guillermo Proano/WENN pic.twitter.com/oKjoOjByky
