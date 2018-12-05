Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kevin Hart To Host Oscars
Kevin Hart gets the gig of a lifetime! Plus, Cardi B and Offset have split! And Laila Ali gets into an accident. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Kevin Hart will host the Oscars! He says it's the opportunity of a lifetime!
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
Laila Ali, daughter of late Mohammed Ali, was in a serious car accident in California. She hit an elderly pedestrian while driving through a parking lot at a shopping center. He was seriously injured.
Laila Ali accidentally sent a man to the hospital after hitting him with her car. https://t.co/31pM8a8Cci pic.twitter.com/GhxpUVuWrm— E! News (@enews) December 5, 2018
Lifetime developed a docuseries called Surving R. Kelly. They had a screening last night, but it was evacuated due to a gun threat.
A @lifetimetv rep told @THR the #SurvivingRKelly gun thread caller was anonymous, but the call originated from Chicago https://t.co/ASnqWgAYOA— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 5, 2018
Cardi B and Offset have broken up -- they're getting divorced. She says they still have a lot of love for each other but it hasn't been working out. Offset commented and said "y'all won." So there's of course fan talk and rumors that it's hype for Offset's new music coming out and they're not breaking up. But then there's that open court case where Cardi accused the bartenders of messing with Offset (they allege she assaulted them), so she just might be tired. But then he was allegedly on FaceTime with some girl named Summer trying to arrange a threesome? We've got our eyes peeled...
