Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kevin Hart To Host Oscars

Kevin Hart gets the gig of a lifetime! Plus, Cardi B and Offset have split! And Laila Ali gets into an accident. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kevin Hart will host the Oscars! He says it's the opportunity of a lifetime!

Laila Ali, daughter of late Mohammed Ali, was in a serious car accident in California. She hit an elderly pedestrian while driving through a parking lot at a shopping center. He was seriously injured.



Laila Ali accidentally sent a man to the hospital after hitting him with her car. https://t.co/31pM8a8Cci pic.twitter.com/GhxpUVuWrm — E! News (@enews) December 5, 2018

Lifetime developed a docuseries called Surving R. Kelly. They had a screening last night, but it was evacuated due to a gun threat.

A @lifetimetv rep told @THR the #SurvivingRKelly gun thread caller was anonymous, but the call originated from Chicago https://t.co/ASnqWgAYOA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 5, 2018

Cardi B and Offset have broken up -- they're getting divorced. She says they still have a lot of love for each other but it hasn't been working out. Offset commented and said "y'all won." So there's of course fan talk and rumors that it's hype for Offset's new music coming out and they're not breaking up. But then there's that open court case where Cardi accused the bartenders of messing with Offset (they allege she assaulted them), so she just might be tired. But then he was allegedly on FaceTime with some girl named Summer trying to arrange a threesome? We've got our eyes peeled...

There you go..peace and love A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 4, 2018 at 9:49pm PST

