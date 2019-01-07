Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is Kanye A Reverend?

And ttttoday!

January 7, 2019
Brittany Jay

Is Kanye pulling a Ma$e? Plus, R. Kelly claims he hasn't seen the docuseries, but will take legal action. And some highlights from last night's Golden Globe Awards. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Cyntoia Brown has been granted clemency! 

Will Smith posted what looks like the script for Bad Boys For Lif3! 

Day 1. I’ll keep y’all posted

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

The Golden Globes were on last night - here's few highlights:
Best Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody (the Queen biopic)
Best Comedy or Musical: Green Book (didn't realize this was a comedy?)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion: Regina King  

Sources close to R. Kelly say he didn't watch the Suriving R. Kelly series at all and that he's reportedly disgusted. (Uh, join the club we all disgusted!) He thinks producers and whoever else involved have a vendetta against him. He claims to not know half the people in the series. So, he's gonna sue. Meanwhile, his streaming numbers increased 16%. (I'm thinking it's probably more just out of curiousity rather than support.)

Does Kanye want to be a reverend? Is he pulling a Ma$e? There were clips of a choir singing his songs 'Lift Yourself' and 'Father Stretch My Hands.' But Kim was tweeting about it... 

