Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye Donates For Cali Wildfires

Kanye donates to victims of the California wildfires! Plus, Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez TAKE ALL THE SHOTS at each other. And the latest on Tekashi69's case! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kanye West is donating a total of $500,000 to help victims and the community of the California Wildfires.

Kanye West made a generous donation of $500,000 toward relief efforts for the courageous firefighters and the many lives and homes lost in the vicious fires. More than 240,000 people were displaced from parts of Northern and Southern California. https://t.co/5R2sveSENy — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) November 21, 2018

JR Smith left the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's not with a team now, but he cashed out.

JR Smith will no longer “actively" be with the Cavs, working out on his own as Cleveland seeks a trade, per @joevardon pic.twitter.com/8LbUXZWJXX — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 20, 2018

Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas took shots at each other... and it went on and on!!

Tory Lanez responds to Joyner Lucas' "Litty Freestyle" diss with "Litty Again," which is a new track over his previous Meek Mill collaboration, "Litty" https://t.co/0PWeK8nnIJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 21, 2018

Tekashi69's lawyer says he's worried for his family's safety. Meanwhile, his lawyer isn't worried about him possibly facing a lot of time in prison - he says he's been overcharged and believes the charges will be dismissed.

TEKASHI69 I'M AFRAID MY FAMILY'S IN DANGER ... Postponing Bail Hearing https://t.co/RzT5F5IM0i What do you think of this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) November 21, 2018

