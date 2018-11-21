Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kanye Donates For Cali Wildfires

And ttttoday!

November 21, 2018
Brittany Jay

Kanye donates to victims of the California wildfires! Plus, Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez TAKE ALL THE SHOTS at each other. And the latest on Tekashi69's case! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Kanye West is donating a total of $500,000 to help victims and the community of the California Wildfires.

JR Smith left the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's not with a team now, but he cashed out.  

Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas took shots at each other... and it went on and on!! 

Tekashi69's lawyer says he's worried for his family's safety. Meanwhile, his lawyer isn't worried about him possibly facing a lot of time in prison - he says he's been overcharged and believes the charges will be dismissed. 

