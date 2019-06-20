Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kandi's Husband Takes Daughter To Strip Club

And TUHDDDAY!

June 20, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Kandi Burress' husband took daughter to the strip club. Plus, sources are saying Big Papi was not the intended target. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Kimora Lee Simmons and her ex are in that custody battle... sources say he can see their son whenever he wants, but he doesn't take advantage of it. He regularly spends time in Africa, so the son can't just up and leave to go with his father.



Lil Durk turned himself in for all those felonies. The judge granted him a bond. He has to wear an ankle monitor. 

Domincan officials are saying Big Papi was shot by mistake. They're saying the intended target was David Ortiz's friend. Was Papi in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong person?

Kandi Burress' husband brought his 23-year-old daughter with him to the strip club... uhhh. Okay. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here: 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Cardi B Hit With 14 Charges WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kandi's Husband Takes Daughter To Strip Club WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: YouPorn Marriage Proposals WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was Diddy's Congrats To Cassie Sincere? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Halloween Skeleton Alerts Cops WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Blac Chyna And Rob K Fight Over Dream's Appearance On Show WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes