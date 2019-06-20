Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kandi's Husband Takes Daughter To Strip Club

Kandi Burress' husband took daughter to the strip club. Plus, sources are saying Big Papi was not the intended target. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kimora Lee Simmons and her ex are in that custody battle... sources say he can see their son whenever he wants, but he doesn't take advantage of it. He regularly spends time in Africa, so the son can't just up and leave to go with his father.

Kimora Lee Simmons Has Open Door Kid Policy, Which Djimon Doesn't Use https://t.co/mcAcgr7XKU — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2019

Lil Durk turned himself in for all those felonies. The judge granted him a bond. He has to wear an ankle monitor.

Lil Durk’s $250,000 bond has been granted by a judge.



Durk will also be given an ankle monitor and curfew restrictions: https://t.co/dTrtuFKRIL pic.twitter.com/dVh9XCXwoU — Complex (@Complex) June 20, 2019

Domincan officials are saying Big Papi was shot by mistake. They're saying the intended target was David Ortiz's friend. Was Papi in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong person?

Police say the alleged mastermind in the shooting of David "Big Papi" Ortiz is a fugitive in the U.S. and confirm the Boston Red Sox legend was not the intended target. @MolaReports: https://t.co/uhhy2kt6yQ pic.twitter.com/CeReK5ELpk — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 20, 2019

Kandi Burress' husband brought his 23-year-old daughter with him to the strip club... uhhh. Okay.

#RHOA star Kandi Burruss’ husband sees nothing wrong with spending some quality time with his 23-year-old daughter at the strip club and said 'taking my daughter to the strip club…brings us closer together!'



--Do you think a strip club is a good place to bond with your child? pic.twitter.com/EbTNcVZSTD — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 20, 2019

