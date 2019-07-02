Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kaepernick Shuts Down New Nike Release

Colin Kaepernick shuts down a new Nike release! Plus, Nicki Minaj's MOM released her song! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

A new Nike sneaker was set for release featuring the Betsy Ross version of the American flag, but Colin Kaepernick convinced Nike to put it back on the shelf because of the racist views the former flag represented.

Comedian Michael Blackson was seen leaving an L.A. lounge with Ashanti!

Floyd Mayweather said his ex, Ms. Jackson secretly recorded him on calls in case they split... well, they split... what's she doing with the tapes?

Nicki Minaj's mom released her song... and the Barbz are praising it!

