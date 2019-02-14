Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jussie Smollett Speaks Out

And ttttoday!

February 14, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Jussie Smollett speaks out about criticism following his assault. Plus, Trump's new law could get 21 Savage deported after all. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Jussie Smollett spoke to Robin Roberts about his attack and he's "heartbroken over criticism." 

21 Savage might still be deported because of Trump. 

Rapper YNW Melly was arrested on double murder of his two friends. 

In Valentine's Day news, Gucci Mane upgraded Keyshia's ring to a 60 karat ice rink!  

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!  

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day