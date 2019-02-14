Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jussie Smollett Speaks Out

Jussie Smollett speaks out about criticism following his assault. Plus, Trump's new law could get 21 Savage deported after all. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Jussie Smollett spoke to Robin Roberts about his attack and he's "heartbroken over criticism."

EXCLUSIVE: “Empire” star Jussie Smollett says he’s heartbroken over criticism after attack: “You don't even want to see the truth.” https://t.co/gBJlgtR1XY pic.twitter.com/VflXy1BC4V — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2019

21 Savage might still be deported because of Trump.

Rapper 21 Savage was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on bond after spending more than a week in ICE detention, his attorney says https://t.co/4NFvqF6KkT pic.twitter.com/e7zSsKIqqa — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2019

Rapper YNW Melly was arrested on double murder of his two friends.

YNW Melly's mug shot for his arrest on two counts of first-degree murder has been releasedhttps://t.co/FJjfbPvSaj pic.twitter.com/nSjduBiV6a — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 14, 2019

In Valentine's Day news, Gucci Mane upgraded Keyshia's ring to a 60 karat ice rink!

To my beautiful wife @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentines I missed I wanted to upgrade your wedding ring to this 60ct-- flawless oval ROCK---- #Brrr pic.twitter.com/NLXLqoPhUM — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 14, 2019

