Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jussie Smollett Responds

Jussie Smollett breaks his silence. Plus, two of the Wu-Tang Clan are producing a horror film. And it appears Tekashi is in some deep af ish! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

RZA and Ghostface Killah are producing a horror movie called Angel of Dust.

.@rza and @GhostfaceKillah are joining forces to produce a new horror film based on their come up in Staten Island https://t.co/bIk6MHgj16 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 1, 2019

The Game has been on Instagram promoting his album (we talked about the Kim K thing)... and he said in an Instagram story, "A lot of foul ish going on in this industry... they will be exposed -- they are not who they say they are."

Jussie Smollet responded following his attack earlier this week.

Soulja Boy got a record deal. He posted a pic signing papers.

Cardi B was invited to speak at a Democratic reception in Iowa.

Tekashi 6ix9ine struck a deal with the Feds. He pleading guility to 8 of the 9 counts.

Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to weapons and racketeering charges, signaling that he may be working with the feds. https://t.co/wkP32xF4EW — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 1, 2019

