Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jussie Smollett Responds

And ttttoday!

February 1, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Jussie Smollett breaks his silence. Plus, two of the Wu-Tang Clan are producing a horror film. And it appears Tekashi is in some deep af ish! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

RZA and Ghostface Killah are producing a horror movie called Angel of Dust

The Game has been on Instagram promoting his album (we talked about the Kim K thing)... and he said in an Instagram story, "A lot of foul ish going on in this industry... they will be exposed -- they are not who they say they are." 

Jussie Smollet responded following his attack earlier this week. 

Soulja Boy got a record deal. He posted a pic signing papers. 

It’s official I’m now signed to Warner/Chappell I’m the hottest rapper in the game facts ----‍♂️------❗️

A post shared by Soulja Boy (Young Drako) ------ (@souljaboy) on

Cardi B was invited to speak at a Democratic reception in Iowa. 

Tekashi 6ix9ine struck a deal with the Feds. He pleading guility to 8 of the 9 counts.  

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!  

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day