Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jussie Smollett Responds
And ttttoday!
Jussie Smollett breaks his silence. Plus, two of the Wu-Tang Clan are producing a horror film. And it appears Tekashi is in some deep af ish! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
RZA and Ghostface Killah are producing a horror movie called Angel of Dust.
.@rza and @GhostfaceKillah are joining forces to produce a new horror film based on their come up in Staten Island https://t.co/bIk6MHgj16— XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 1, 2019
The Game has been on Instagram promoting his album (we talked about the Kim K thing)... and he said in an Instagram story, "A lot of foul ish going on in this industry... they will be exposed -- they are not who they say they are."
Jussie Smollet responded following his attack earlier this week.
Jussie Smollett has broken his silence: https://t.co/JV2ayrX1Bx pic.twitter.com/lT6dK68tdZ— E! News (@enews) February 1, 2019
Soulja Boy got a record deal. He posted a pic signing papers.
It’s official I’m now signed to Warner/Chappell I’m the hottest rapper in the game facts ----♂️------❗️
Cardi B was invited to speak at a Democratic reception in Iowa.
Should I ? https://t.co/H5iI01jIoG— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 31, 2019
Tekashi 6ix9ine struck a deal with the Feds. He pleading guility to 8 of the 9 counts.
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to weapons and racketeering charges, signaling that he may be working with the feds. https://t.co/wkP32xF4EW— HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 1, 2019
