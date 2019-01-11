Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Juelz and Kimbella Got Married

And ttttoday!

January 11, 2019
Brittany Jay

Juelz and Kimbella tied the knot! Plus, 50 Cent wins a case. And R. Kelly's docuseries stirs up accusations against a journalist. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Congrats to Juelz Santana and Kimbella who got married yesterday! Cam'ron, Jim Jones, Joe Budden and Cyn, Maino, Remy and Pap, and Lil Kim were all there! It'll all be on Love & Hip Hop

50 Cent was award $30K from Teairra Mari in that revenge porn case... she sued and lost. 

So Toure... he's a journalist and we saw him on the Surviving R Kelly docuseries. He interviewed R. Kelly, asking him if he likes teenage girls, etc... well, TOURE has been accused of workplace sexual harassment. 

And one more thing about R. Kelly... this dude is reportedly suffering from panic attacks and needs medical attention. But he was in the club getting lit... 

