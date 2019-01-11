Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Juelz and Kimbella Got Married

Juelz and Kimbella tied the knot! Plus, 50 Cent wins a case. And R. Kelly's docuseries stirs up accusations against a journalist. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Congrats to Juelz Santana and Kimbella who got married yesterday! Cam'ron, Jim Jones, Joe Budden and Cyn, Maino, Remy and Pap, and Lil Kim were all there! It'll all be on Love & Hip Hop.

50 Cent was award $30K from Teairra Mari in that revenge porn case... she sued and lost.

Teairra Mari has been ordered to pay 50 Cent $30K in their revenge porn case after she initially sued him https://t.co/WbvH6pu2Lb pic.twitter.com/PuZ82DqVhw — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) January 11, 2019

So Toure... he's a journalist and we saw him on the Surviving R Kelly docuseries. He interviewed R. Kelly, asking him if he likes teenage girls, etc... well, TOURE has been accused of workplace sexual harassment.

A make-up artist accused journalist @Toure of sexual harassment in 2017, and he was subsequently fired from Time Inc. https://t.co/MSZt07pVbx pic.twitter.com/jqkYDL4MnN — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 10, 2019

And one more thing about R. Kelly... this dude is reportedly suffering from panic attacks and needs medical attention. But he was in the club getting lit...

REPORT: R. Kelly was at one point hospitalized for panic attacks brought on by the 'Surviving R. Kelly' docuserieshttps://t.co/qXJey8PCF4 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 11, 2019

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​

Watch the live stream here!