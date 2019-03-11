Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jose Canseco Accuses A-Rod of Cheating On J-Lo

March 11, 2019
Brittany Jay

Is this just hateration in the baseball dancery? Why is Jose Canseco accusing A-Rod of cheating on (fiance!) J-Lo? Plus, was another R. Kelly sex tape found? Or was it just the same old one? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Sad news... George Foreman's daughter, Freeda, was found dead at age 43. 

Congrats to Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley who got married over the weekend! KimYe was there, Dave Chappelle was there. 

And congrats to J-Lo and A-Rod got engaged over the weekend! (But was Marc Anthony's ring bigger?)

Meanwhile, Jose Canseco is accusing A-Rod on cheating on J-Lo with his ex-wife, Jessica. Is this just hateration in the baseball dancery? 


Jussie Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts for falsely reporting a hate crime. He could face 64 years in total. The brothers who helped him stage the attack say they feel taken advantage they trusted him and thought he could help with their career. 

And a third R. Kelly sex tape was supposedly found... 


