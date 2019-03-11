Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jose Canseco Accuses A-Rod of Cheating On J-Lo

Is this just hateration in the baseball dancery? Why is Jose Canseco accusing A-Rod of cheating on (fiance!) J-Lo? Plus, was another R. Kelly sex tape found? Or was it just the same old one? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Sad news... George Foreman's daughter, Freeda, was found dead at age 43.

George Foreman's Daughter, Freeda, Died of Apparent Suicide https://t.co/3VA6HPg7Qn — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2019

Congrats to Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley who got married over the weekend! KimYe was there, Dave Chappelle was there.

Congrats to @chancetherapper

and Kirsten Corley who tied the knot over the weekend! https://t.co/f9zJrlO71D pic.twitter.com/4rlfuQfuJW — hot937 (@hot937) March 11, 2019

And congrats to J-Lo and A-Rod got engaged over the weekend! (But was Marc Anthony's ring bigger?)

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoyGj6NSAU — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Jose Canseco is accusing A-Rod on cheating on J-Lo with his ex-wife, Jessica. Is this just hateration in the baseball dancery?

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Jussie Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts for falsely reporting a hate crime. He could face 64 years in total. The brothers who helped him stage the attack say they feel taken advantage they trusted him and thought he could help with their career.

Osundairo brothers were "taken advantage of" by "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, lawyer says. https://t.co/T4POuwVqXN pic.twitter.com/gnCwQM9l2M — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2019

And a third R. Kelly sex tape was supposedly found...

Third alleged R. Kelly sex tape has been handed over to investigators, according to attorney Gloria Allred https://t.co/ZPKgD1FUH0 pic.twitter.com/azquWBJ8Y2 — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) March 11, 2019



