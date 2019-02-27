Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jordyn Woods on 'Red Table Talk'

Jordyn Woods will tell her story to Jada Pinkett Smith! Plus, we're learning more about the woman who posted R. Kelly's bail! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Lil Kim, Mya, and Chilli were seen in Barbados filming a new project.

Jordyn Woods sat with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. Mind you, Jordyn is Will Smith's goddaughter. But Jordyn has signed a NDA... she's not allowed to say anything about the Kardashians.

Let's get into all this Love & Hip Hop drama... so Erica is accusing Joe of cheating on Cyn... Joe was mad at Safaree...

So, Valencia Love, the one who posted R. Kelly's bail, she said she was an old friend of his. Well... she's actually a fan who met him five months ago on a cruise. Her daughter died due to wrongful death and she won $1.1 million in a lawsuit. She spent her money to get R. Kelly out. On top of that, she worked for a daycare!

