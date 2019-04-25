Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jordyn Woods Plays The Victim

Obama's bestie is running for President! Plus, Jordyn Woods plays the victim. And Blac Chnya's going to Harvard! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Joe Biden officially announced that he's running for President. He talked about the deadly riot in Charlottesville, stating that when Trump said there were "very fine people on both sides," he knew it was a threat to our nation was unlike any other he'd seen in his lifetime.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America --is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

Kodak Black has more legal problems. His tour bus was raided by police and FBI while he was performing.

REPORT: A bus outside of Kodak Black's show was raided by the FBI.



Everyone on board at the time was reportedly taken off the vehicle and put into handcuffs. https://t.co/D2UWRT8Dp7 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 25, 2019

Bun B shot an armed robber who knocked on his door.

What You Thought? Rapper Bun B Shoots Armed Robber in His Houston Home https://t.co/F0CTLRUQf1 via @TMZ



Photo: Getty pic.twitter.com/7BzvU2yJdu — Bossip (@Bossip) April 24, 2019

Blac Chyna was accepted to Harvard Business School online.

Blac Chyna Enrolls in Harvard Online Business Course: 'I Want to Be Great for Myself and My Kids' https://t.co/F5fz65KoCR — People (@people) April 25, 2019

Jordyn Woods talked about being bullied (after the Tristan Thompson situation). But THEN she said she "understands for the first time what it's like to be a black woman; how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand until you lived it." (She was bullied for being trifling, not for being black! CANCEL THAT! GIRL, BYE!)

Jordyn Woods Says She 'Was Bullied by the World' During Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal https://t.co/p6d4hDfWE1 — People (@people) April 24, 2019

