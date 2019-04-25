Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jordyn Woods Plays The Victim

April 25, 2019
Brittany Jay

Obama's bestie is running for President! Plus, Jordyn Woods plays the victim. And Blac Chnya's going to Harvard! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Joe Biden officially announced that he's running for President. He talked about the deadly riot in Charlottesville, stating that when Trump said there were "very fine people on both sides," he knew it was a threat to our nation was unlike any other he'd seen in his lifetime. 

Kodak Black has more legal problems. His tour bus was raided by police and FBI while he was performing. 

Bun B shot an armed robber who knocked on his door. 

Blac Chyna was accepted to Harvard Business School online. 

Jordyn Woods talked about being bullied (after the Tristan Thompson situation). But THEN she said she "understands for the first time what it's like to be a black woman; how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand until you lived it." (She was bullied for being trifling, not for being black! CANCEL THAT! GIRL, BYE!)

