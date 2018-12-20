Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Are Engaged!

Congrats to Joe Budden and Cyn Santana! Plus, Remy Ma has complications after birth. And Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 at Super Bowl Halftime! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Congrats to Joe Budden and Cyn Santana -- they're engaged! He proposed during the live show!

Remy Ma had to go back to the hospital after giving birth to The Golden Child. She went back yesterday after giving birth on Friday. She was suffering from excessive bleeding. She needed surgery and blood transfusions.

Remy Ma Returns to Hospital for Surgery Days After Giving Birth https://t.co/pIiTJ7F3cI — TMZ (@TMZ) December 20, 2018

We knew Maroon 5 is doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show and now Travis Scott has been added to the lineup! Rumor is they're still working on getting Cardi B and Big Boi, too.





Travis Scott (@trvisXX) is all set to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl with @maroon5 --https://t.co/0dLFiDM3Je — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 20, 2018

Janet and Randy Jackson are being sued by a former tour manager who says he didn't receive proper compensation.

Janet Jackson is being sued for 300K. https://t.co/LO5oJ8sjza — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) December 20, 2018

New England Patriots' receiver Josh Gordon says he's leaving football to focus on his mental health.

.@Patriots receiver Josh Gordon says he is stepping away from football in order to focus on his mental health. https://t.co/pPAwOpDjri — WTIC 1080 (@WTIC1080) December 20, 2018

