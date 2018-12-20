Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Are Engaged!

December 20, 2018
Brittany Jay

Congrats to Joe Budden and Cyn Santana! Plus, Remy Ma has complications after birth. And Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 at Super Bowl Halftime! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Congrats to Joe Budden and Cyn Santana -- they're engaged! He proposed during the live show! 

Remy Ma had to go back to the hospital after giving birth to The Golden Child. She went back yesterday after giving birth on Friday. She was suffering from excessive bleeding. She needed surgery and blood transfusions. 

We knew Maroon 5 is doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show and now Travis Scott has been added to the lineup! Rumor is they're still working on getting Cardi B and Big Boi, too. 

Janet and Randy Jackson are being sued by a former tour manager who says he didn't receive proper compensation. 

New England Patriots' receiver Josh Gordon says he's leaving football to focus on his mental health. 

