Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jermaine Dupri Shades Female Rappers

And TUHDDDAY!

July 12, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Jermaine Dupri says female rappers all rap about the same thing. Plus, R. Kelly was arrested and faces a TON of charges! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Ja Rule has been cleared in the Fyre Festival fraud class action lawsuit. The judge says he was hustled like everyone else. 

Jermaine Dupri did an interview with People Magazine and said he doesn't have a favorite female rapper because they all rap about the same thing and sound like strippers rapping. 

R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago last night for sex crimes! He was walking his dog and a bunch of law enforcement officers pulled up on him. He's got charges in both Illinois and New York -- a whole MESS of charges!! 



Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Spinderella Sues Salt-n-Pepa WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: HBD, Lil' Kim! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Says A Guy Cried After Sex WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Olympic Swimmer Rescues Drowning Tourist WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Lots To Unpack With Lala Anthony WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj Sued For Posting Photos Of Herself WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes