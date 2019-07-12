Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jermaine Dupri Shades Female Rappers

Jermaine Dupri says female rappers all rap about the same thing. Plus, R. Kelly was arrested and faces a TON of charges! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Ja Rule has been cleared in the Fyre Festival fraud class action lawsuit. The judge says he was hustled like everyone else.

A federal judge ruled that Ja Rule did not commit fraud with the Fyre Festival https://t.co/WObO32DMGO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 11, 2019

Jermaine Dupri did an interview with People Magazine and said he doesn't have a favorite female rapper because they all rap about the same thing and sound like strippers rapping.

Cardi B has zero time for men openly underestimating her abilities ― particularly fellow rapper Jermaine Dupri. https://t.co/BesGczNMKA — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 12, 2019

R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago last night for sex crimes! He was walking his dog and a bunch of law enforcement officers pulled up on him. He's got charges in both Illinois and New York -- a whole MESS of charges!!

R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex crime charges in Chicago: https://t.co/824F8olV80 pic.twitter.com/6WEkPiAdT6 — Complex (@Complex) July 12, 2019

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!