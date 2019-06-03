Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jay-Z is Hip Hop's First Billionaire

Jay-Z is hip hop's first billionaire! Plus, an ex-employee of R. Kelly's says there are more tapes... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

A gossip site once alleged that Saweetie and Quavo's relationship was manufactured for publicity, but last night at a show, they had some chemistry off the chains.

Fergie is finalizing her divorce from (Josh Duhamel) and now she wants to go back to her former name, Stacy Ann Ferguson.

Almost two years since Fergie and Josh Duhamel split, they are just now finalizing their divorce: "Over time, it became clear that they had made the right decision and that it was time to move on." https://t.co/QFRdtzKXje pic.twitter.com/MSV3zZs8nB — E! News (@enews) June 3, 2019

Jay-Z is hip hop's first billionaire!

Roc-A-Fella Billionaire: Jay Z is officially the first hip hop artist to become a billionaire! ---- pic.twitter.com/qSxGs2rA6b — Fuse (@fusetv) June 3, 2019

R. Kelly's ex-employees say there are more sex tapes with underage girls.

SMH: R. Kelly's Ex-Employee Tells Grand Jury There are More Child Sex Tapes https://t.co/gIHeoC5d2A via @TMZ



Photo: Getty pic.twitter.com/uJM1WeQIfl — Bossip (@Bossip) June 3, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!



Watch the live stream here: