Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jay-Z is Hip Hop's First Billionaire

And TUHDDDAY!

June 3, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Jay-Z is hip hop's first billionaire! Plus, an ex-employee of R. Kelly's says there are more tapes... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

A gossip site once alleged that Saweetie and Quavo's relationship was manufactured for publicity, but last night at a show, they had some chemistry off the chains.

Fergie is finalizing her divorce from (Josh Duhamel) and now she wants to go back to her former name, Stacy Ann Ferguson. 

Jay-Z is hip hop's first billionaire! 

R. Kelly's ex-employees say there are more sex tapes with underage girls. 

